Somewhere at Samsung HQ, an engineer with internet access is aware of the folding devices being released in the marketplace. The company isn't oblivious to the advancements made by Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and others. However, despite this, Samsung sticks with a relatively staid design, remaining the safe choice for a phone that doubles as a tablet.

We see what other companies are doing by watching and reading the reviews of exciting devices from overseas. In addition, the OnePlus Open is supported in the United States, as is the Google Pixel Fold. Yet, people still choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Samsung isn't fooling them, tricked into buying an inferior device as the curtain is pulled over their eyes. There are legitimate reasons people buy the Galaxy Z Fold 6 over more exciting competition, and Samsung knows that.

Reliability

Like a warm blanket

I'm not naive enough to say that Samsung's reliability is perfect, and there are countless customer service horror stories on Reddit. However, the company's track record with folding phones makes it the best choice for most people in the US, especially first-time foldable owners. Samsung's durability has improved with each generation, and the Fold 6 hinge is its best.

If an issue arises, you can take your phone to a Samsung Experience Store to get a fast solution for straightforward issues. OnePlus customers wait weeks for repairs to OnePlus Open phones. With overseas devices, you can only hope the company you purchased the phone from will honor warranties while you ship devices back and forth. Given the price we pay for folding technology, having support options close to home is comforting. If you use your phone for work, extended downtimes can be costly.

Software

It's more consistent

I remember criticizing the Google Pixel 6 during its disastrous launch. People would tell me that the issue wasn't with the phone but with Android 12. I'd reply, "Does the phone ship with anything else?" Software is an integral part of the experience, something we lose sight of that when tempted by flashy hardware.

One UI has been a reliable Android software experience for several years. Samsung did a fantastic job turning things around from TouchWiz, giving a smooth UI with consistent monthly updates. I don't hold my breath when updates come in, wondering which function will break. Features like Samsung DeX add value, and I love that Samsung promises seven years of software support for the Galaxy Fold 6.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus OxygenOS isn't everyone's cup of tea. It was integrated with ColorOS, and Google has a track record of pushing less-than-perfect updates. While I wish Samsung would adopt some features from other OEMs, like Open Canvas from the OnePlus Open, it's still the best choice if you value your software experience.

Not everyone wants bigger

Usability matters

I was excited by the rumors of a massive outer screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The idea of two Galaxy S24 Ultras sandwiched together seemed like a dream come true. But when reality hit, and the Fold 6 received only a slightly wider external display, it made sense.

Samsung isn't about to take a considerable design swing and alienate a happy user base. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the easiest foldable to use one-handed when closed. I can confidently hold the device with one hand when unfolded. I can't say that about the OnePlus Open or the Google Pixel Fold.

A smaller outer display keeps the device pocketable, and I love the feel of the Fold 6 in my hand. However, not everyone craves the same things on a phone. The slightly cramped external panel on the Fold 6 might frustrate some, but others will enjoy that the aspect ratio is maintained on the internal display. It's about what you prefer and how you use your phone. However, Samsung knows that many users prefer things the way they are.

Rome wasn't built in a day

Change takes time

Too much change isn't good for the system. At least, that's what we're told. Samsung seems to take that to heart, maybe too much, but it shouldn't surprise anyone. There will always be a part of me that wishes Samsung would innovate more with the Fold series. However, I think we'll have to be content with incremental upgrades. Samsung isn't fooling anyone, and people who buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 aren't being duped. Sometimes, people like what they like, and Samsung is there to service them.