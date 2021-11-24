After years of mediocre wearables, Google united with Samsung this year to make the Wear OS gadget of our dreams. The Galaxy Watch4 is easily the best smartwatch available for Android phones today, and it's only made better through recent sales and discounts. Right now, Amazon has Samsung's latest watch for just $180 ahead of Black Friday, the lowest price we've seen yet.

While this isn't the bigger, fancier Classic model — complete with a physical rotating dial for scrolling between menus — the smaller Watch4 is absolutely worth it for anyone after a smartwatch or fitness tracker this holiday season. With a bright, vivid display, excellent build quality, and all of the improvements of the still-exclusive Wear OS 3, it's hard to pass up. While the battery life isn't quite up to snuff with some fitness trackers, the amount of things this can do compared to the competition puts it in the "must buy" category alone.

This price is good for the smaller 40mm model, though the 44mm model is also marked down today. If you've been trying to shop for the Android fanatic in your life, today's the day to finally add this to your cart. Don't hesitate on this one — with a discount this good, it's bound to go out of stock fast. Hit the link below to grab yours.

