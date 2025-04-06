When you use multiple devices in your workflow, finding a unified project management solution can feel daunting. I tried juggling Trello boards on my laptop, Asana tasks on my tablet, and Airtable spreadsheets on my Android phone, but each felt limiting in one way or the other. Then I discovered AppFlowy. This open source gem transformed my project management workflow. Here are the top reasons AppFlowy has become my go-to for managing everything, from personal projects to team collaborations.

Cross-platform availability

AppFlowy nails cross-platform availability. The company offers native apps on all platforms, including Mac, Windows, iPhone, Android, and Linux. There is also a web version if you quickly want to access your projects on your friend's desktop or a Chromebook.

This ensures a consistent, optimized experience, whether I'm at my desk or on the go. Unlike Trello, Asana, and Airtable, AppFlowy gives me a unified, customizable space, and it's been a game-changer. If you are looking for a project management tool that respects your workflow and works seamlessly across all your devices, you can't go wrong with AppFlowy.

Ample customization options

Close

With AppFlowy, I'm not stuck with a genetic, one-size-fits-all interface. I can tweak the theme to match my mood, adjust the font and size for better readability on my phone's screen, and add vibrant cover images to make each project space visually pleasing.

Like Notion, I love being able to personalize each page with a unique icon. It makes it easy to navigate my spaces and adds a touch of personality to my workflow. Overall, AppFlowy delivers a personalized workspace that adapts to my style.

Different spaces for specific purposes

Close

Like Notion, AppFlowy has a Spaces and Pages system. I manage multiple projects – personal, work, and creative. Keeping them separate was always a challenge. With AppFlowy, I create a distinct space for each project and build a dedicated workspace. Inside each Space, I create Pages for specific tasks, ideas, or information related to that project. For example, in my Writing Space, I have Pages for article outlines, research notes, and draft versions.

Such an organizational structure keeps me focused and prevents information overload. I can easily switch between spaces without getting sidetracked on my projects.

A feature-rich block editor