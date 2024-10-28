No matter which phone you buy, one of the few things that remains constant is the need to use a case. It doesn't matter how tough the latest Gorilla Glass display or fancy titanium housing is, the fact remains: glass will scratch and crack; and metal will dent, chip, or bend. A case is the most effective way of ensuring that doesn't happen, as well as letting us add some flare to our otherwise anonymous rectangles.

It doesn't happen often, but there are some phones that come with a case in the box, usually devices in the budget or mid-range price categories. Should you factor this into your choice of smartphone, viewing it as a potential saving versus another device that doesn't include one? And if your new phone does include a free case, should you use it? My answer to both of those questions is no.

This article was produced in partnership with Supcase, but its contents were not shown to the company beforehand. All content is written independently and meets Android Police's stringent editorial standards.

Not all cases are created equal

Some corners are cut — literally

I'm not usually a fan of OEM cases in general. They're almost always overpriced compared to what you can get from the usual suspects on Amazon, like Spigen, Caseology, or Supcase. A prime example of that is Google's Pixel 8a case, which you can see on the left in the above image, next to the regular Pixel 8 case. Despite the fact Google charges $30 for it, the edges around the display and camera bar are almost non-existent, therefore providing almost no protection, and the case completely disappears around the charging port.

If Google can cut corners like this in a case that's going to cost $30, what do you think will happen with a case included in the box for free? The included phone cases are just as flimsy, often more so.

The case included with a phone has to, by design, cut corners. Remember, phone makers have ditched including something as essential as a charger in the box in the name of maximizing profit margins and the weight and size of the box. That means an included case will also be designed with those factors in mind, not wanting to meaningfully change the weight and size of the packaging, and making sure it doesn't eat into the profit margin. Budget and mid-range phones already have slim margins in the first place, so that's a major concern in this case.

The Blackview Shark 8 comes with a case in the box and, as you'd expect, it's nothing special. In our review, we found that it was best suited to preventing scratches while you wait for something better to arrive, as it's so thin that there's little chance it would protect your phone from a drop.

What benefits do third-party cases provide?

Form, function, and features

Naturally, if you're buying a phone in this sort of price range, then you're as focused on your budget as the manufacturers are. You don't need to spend a lot of money to get a good case, though. The new $400 Moto G Stylus, for example, has high-quality cases that cost as little as $8. FNTCase has a rugged case with a built-in kickstand and camera protector for $8, and it even includes a glass screen protector at that price. Stretch your budget to $20, and you can even get something that adds MagSafe/Qi2 to the device.

The G Stylus isn't an isolated example, either. The Pixel 8a we mentioned earlier also has plenty of great cases available for less than $20. Unlike the cheap case included in the box, the cases from Rinke, Supcase, Spigen, or any of the other case makers will often do more than just protect your phone from scratches.

They're designed with drops and impacts in mind, with air cushions and bumpers built into them to ensure that the kinetic energy from a major impact goes through the case, not the phone. Beyond protection, they add much-needed functionality to your device too. MagSafe/Qi2 support, slots for your ID or payment cards, kickstands, and lanyard holders are just some of the things you can utilize if you pick the right case.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 might not be an affordable device like the ones we've just been discussing, but it does perfectly illustrate how useful cases can be. The Fold 4 supports the S Pen, a must-have accessory in my opinion, but it doesn't have anywhere to store away, unlike Samsung's old Note or newer S Ultra models. Cases solve this issue, with the i-Blason Halo pictured above providing a storage solution inside the hinge protector.

You need to spend money to save money

A small expense can prevent a large one

No matter how careful you are, accidents happen. I learned this the hard way in September, when my Fold 4 slipped out of my hand while I was doing something in the garden. I always use a case on my primary phone, but I'd been using the Fold 4 indoors, where I assumed it would be safe. Alas, an expedition into my garden led to the destruction you see above. The phone is still fully functional, the damage was limited entirely to the back glass — the cameras and both displays are unscathed. Even so, this wouldn't have happened had I used a case.

Spending some money on a high-quality case, whether the phone is a budget model or an expensive foldable, could save you a lot more money further down the road. In my case, replacing this rear glass would cost a lot more than the price of a case. If you're budget conscious, then spending a small amount today will save you money in the long run, and if your new phone does come with one in the box, I'd only recommend using it until a better case that provides proper impact protection and useful features can be delivered.