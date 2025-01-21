While Google Chrome, Firefox, and the new kid on the block, Arc, dominate the headlines, I found a surprising contender that ticks all the boxes for my Android browsing needs. It's not a trendy new app or a privacy-focused underdog but rather a familiar face often overlooked on mobile: Microsoft Edge. Before you dismiss it as a bloat, hear me out.

With seamless cross-platform experience, a built-in reader mode, extensions, an innovative Collections tool for organizing my research, and more, Microsoft Edge has become my ultimate browsing companion. Here are the top reasons I made the switch and why you might want to give Edge a second look.

A true cross-platform solution

One of the things that sets Edge apart is its commitment to being a truly cross-platform browser. Mind you, this isn't about having an app available on Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. It's about delivering a consistent and unified experience across all your devices.

Unlike some browsers that reserve certain features for specific platforms (I'm looking at you, Arc!), Edge ensures feature parity wherever possible. This means that features like reader mode, Collections, Copilot integration, group tabs, and more are available whether I'm on my Windows desktop, MacBook, or Android phone.

Microsoft Edge is also available on Linux, which can be handy for anyone using a Linux machine in their workflow.

A built-in reader mode to remove distractions

Edge's built-in reader mode on Android is a hidden gem for those who crave a focused and distraction-free reading setup. You can activate it with a single tap at the top, and the reader mode strips away the unnecessary clutter, such as ads, sidebars, and distracting visuals, leaving you with the essential text and images.

Also, it's not just about decluttering. Edge's reader mode offers a wealth of customization options. You can adjust text size, select a font type, choose column style, adjust text spacing, and play with theme options. My favorite add-on is Read Aloud, which allows me to have the article narrated on the go. It's an ideal feature for multitasking or when I'm on the move (it's especially handy while driving).

A range of customization options to make it truly yours

Microsoft Edge personalization options aren't limited to boring dark and light themes. Edge nailed it here, and it starts on the home page. Like its desktop counterpart, you can create a dynamic launchpad tailored to your browsing habits. You can pin your most visited websites for quick and easy access, set the scene with wallpaper that reflects your style, enable the news feed based on your interests, and more.

You can also go to the Edit menu to customize the quick action buttons displayed below the search bar. Add shortcuts for tasks like incognito browsing, voice search, or accessing your Collections.

My only gripe with Edge is the top address bar position. It's hard to reach on a tall phone like a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, Edge on iOS has moved the address bar to the bottom for better accessibility. I hope the same change will soon appear on the Android version.

Neat Copilot integration to summarize long posts

AI integration is where Microsoft Edge truly shines over the likes of Chrome, Firefox, Brave, Vivaldi, and Arc. The Windows maker utilized its Copilot assistant to access the power of ChatGPT within your browser.

Microsoft didn't just add the Copilot shortcut and leave it there. The redesigned Copilot in Edge for Android is deeply integrated with your browsing experience. For example, you can get the gist of lengthy articles without reading every word. Copilot can summarize the information to save time and effort. You can even expand on a topic using Copilot.

Useful extensions to elevate your browsing experience

This is another area where Edge surprised me. The support for extensions is like a superpower for your browser. These add-ons sprinkle extra features, streamline tasks, and fill in the gap in no time.

For example, Keepa is a must-have extension for savvy shoppers that tracks product prices on Amazon and helps you score the best deals. Dark Reader is another extension that's worth exploring. It transforms bright websites into a soothing dark mode and makes nighttime browsing more comfortable. While the extension store is in beta and the collection is slim, it gives a glimpse of what to expect in future updates.

Microsoft Edge Collections that go beyond bookmarks

I use Edge Collections all the time. It's like bookmarks on steroids. Collections act as a digital scrapbook where I can gather and organize web pages and notes. When I spend considerable time researching and planning, I use Collections to keep track of interesting finds.

Suppose you are planning a trip. You can create a collection called "Dream Vacation" and add websites for flights, hotels, attractions, and restaurants. You can insert your thoughts, comments, and reminders within a Collection. The possibilities are endless.

Microsoft Edge Drop for a unified workspace

Edge Drop is another productivity booster for Android and desktop users. If you often juggle between multiple devices, use Edge Drop to transfer files, notes, or links seamlessly. You don't need cloud storage or third-party hacks for such simple tasks. It's like having a personal, instant-access digital OneDrive built into your browser.

For instance, you can jot down a quick note or idea on your phone while you're on the go, and it'll be waiting for you in Edge Drop on your desktop when you get back to your computer.

Breaking free from Chrome and Firefox

The best browser is the one that fits your individual needs and preferences. For me, Microsoft Edge seamlessly integrates with my digital life by offering productivity-boosting features and cross-platform consistency. If you are looking for a browser that strikes the perfect balance between personalization, AI, and productivity, I urge you to try Edge.

However, if it's not your cup of tea, look for other browsers on the Google Play Store. Here are the top options you can consider for your Android browsing adventures.