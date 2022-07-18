Google made some slight adjustments to the Play Store logo five years ago, leaving behind that classic shopping bag symbol enclosing its multi-colored play button design. This became the defining image associated with Google Play, and seemingly, we're due for another shift. It seems a minor change is coming to the Play Store, having been spotted when users make Google Pay transactions. Now, additional information has all but confirmed that Google will likely implement the logo changes across the Play Store.

9to5Google has reported that Google submitted a new logo last week to the US Patent and Trademark office. This office is the country's official patent and trademark registration authority. At first glance, the proposed design seems extremely similar to the current version. However, on closer inspection, the changes are noticeable. The new triangle logo has more rounded vertices, making the colors more saturated. Additionally, the space occupied by the four colors seems more proportionate compared to the last version, where blue was the dominant color.

A company's logo is one of the most important things about a brand. Companies often change logos for various reasons, such as being irrelevant to the current times, having an unmemorable design, or showcasing the company's new vision. However, the Play Store's new design seems to miss the mark, as it looks dull and uninspiring. This has been a common concern for many brands that reduce their elaborate logos for minimalist designs. The logos are beginning to resemble each other and are forsaking their unique identities for minimalist looks.

Although unlikely, we hope that Google retains its previous Play Store logo. In the meantime, the Android marketplace needs to take a serious look at its app listing process. Locating an uncommon app can be difficult in the store as it is hard to differentiate between hundreds of similarly named applications. Hopefully, the listing is refined so that users can save time and not fall prey to spam.