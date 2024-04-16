Google I/O is less than a month away, and while we're likely to hear all about the Pixel 8a, this fall's Pixel 9 trio is unlikely to make an appearance. Or, based on this week's reports about the next-gen Pixel Fold successor, maybe I should say quartet? The latest leaks on the Pixel Fold 2 have it pegged to be officially joining Google's mainline series as the "Pixel 9 Pro Fold," and frankly, I can't think of a worse way to brand your smartphones.

It's just a really bad name

And it doesn't make a lot of sense with this year's redesign

There are a few different reasons I think this is a bad idea, but let me start with the most obvious: it's clunky as hell. You could make the argument that something like "Pixel 9 Fold" could help make it clear to consumers that this foldable is exactly like the Pixel 9; just, you know, with a hinge. However, Google's decision to create a trio of standard smartphones this year — likely called the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL — complicates this matter immensely.

The Pixel Fold's successor is likely to be more in line with the Pro-branded Pixel 9 models than the entry-level hardware, so, on some level, it makes sense for Google to attempt to shoehorn in one extra word. In practice, though, this isn't going to tell you much about what to actually expect from the phone. Love them or hate them, foldables are a completely different experience to a standard smartphone, chasing after a more affluent demographic focused entirely on productivity.

That said, finding the name awkward to both write and speak is, no doubt, subjective. Even if you find no fault with the branding, though, I still see some major issues facing this new name. For one, second-gen Pixel Fold leaks have shown us a device that looks nothing like the Pixel 9. Ironically, everything we've seen regarding Google's mainline phone trio this year suggests it's adopting a Pixel Fold-esque camera bar, yet the Pixel Fold 2 seems set to drop it entirely for a square camera module that looks more in line with the Qualcomm-powered Pixels of yesteryear.

If Google wants to merge its foldable with the Pixel 9, why is it leaning on a design language that is so drastically different? Will we see upgrades to the camera hardware to bring it in line with the Pixel 9 Pro XL? What is it about these phones that suggests they'll be remotely similar aside from their software experience and the chipset under the hood? If the Pixel Fold 2 is now designed to be part of the Pixel 9 lineup, it should share some of its visual DNA to make its placement in the lineup clearer.

Four Pixel 9s are too many to remember

Regular shoppers are going to lose track

This entire debacle seems destined to cause consumer confusion, too. Google is already expanding the Pixel 9 lineup to include three phones, and by rebranding the Pixel Fold 2 to be a part of this series, it's a lot for phone shoppers to keep track of. While I don't think anyone's going to confuse the foldable for something else, I do think you're going to see a lot of people calling this thing by random rearrangements of its word salad-esque branding. The words "Pixel 9 Pro Fold" are so easy to mix up, there's no chance regular users ever call it by its actual name — even today, I regularly hear people say things like "Pixel Pro 8."

These rebrandings come at a time where Google has a chance to make some major market share moves. Apple is adding RCS support this year for improved messaging between iOS and Android, likely making it easier for some iPhone users to leave blue bubbles behind. Samsung's smartphone design is stuck in a rut, one it doesn't seem interested in leaving any time soon. There is a chance for Google to grab an audience looking for something new, both in the US and abroad. These new names aren't helping that goal.

Up until now, Google's branding has been clean and precise — the Pixel 8 Pro is for power users, the Pixel 8 is for average consumers, and the Pixel 8a will be a more affordable way to access that same lineup for less upfront cash. The Pixel 9's naming scheme seems destined to confuse the very people Google is betting are willing to jump ship, no matter whether it's for the Pixel 9 or the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

To put this another way: Google isn't Apple. If they can't remember the name of the phone when they walk into their carrier store, they aren't going to buy it.

If you're looking to rebrand, try again

Just don't make it too confusing

Look, the truth is, I don't know why Google is thinking about this sort of clunky rebrand for its foldable. It could be to help differentiate itself from Samsung, something we know the company was concerned with way back in 2022. But if that's the case, I'm not sure tying the foldable to your mainline phone series is the way to go. At the end of the day, anyone interested in a folding phone is going to buy a folding phone, whether it's directly linked to a mainline phone series or not. All Google's doing here is risking a whole lot of consumer confusion with a clunky name, and I'm not sure what the upside is.