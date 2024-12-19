Summary Modretro Chromatic is sold out in all colors on Modretro's site, with only Gamestop offering exclusive gray.

Priced at $200, Modretro Chromatic is a premium handheld alternative to modding your own Game Boy.

Buy now before prices skyrocket on eBay as it could be your last chance for a First Edition Chromatic.

If you're a fan of retro gaming, especially a fan of handheld gaming, such as with a Game Boy, then you may have heard about the Modretro Chromatic, a premium handheld created to offer the best experience when playing Game Boy Color games. We've already tested one and came away very impressed. In other words, the Modretro Chromatic is a stunning handheld, and just last night, the founder of Modretro tweeted on X that the company's first color had sold out, and the stock situation today paints an even more dire story if you're looking to score one.

As of this morning, the Modretro store is sold out of all Chromatics across every color. But worry not, you still haven't missed your last opportunity to snag a First Edition Chromatic; Gamestop carries an exclusive color, and it's still in stock at the time of this post.

The above tweet isn't the first time Palmer has hinted the Modretro Chromatic First Edition may not see another manufacturing run. But it would appear people are finally taking this statement seriously now that stock appears to be sold out across the Modretro store. Thankfully, Modretro did partner with Gamestop to create an exclusive color, and Gamestop is still selling this slick gray color in its store right now. This is likely your last opportunity to buy a First Edition Chromatic.

Source: Gamestop

Gamestop's gray color

Of course, you may be wondering if the Chromatic is worth the $200 asking price. It is, and the price is actually comparable to purchasing and modding your own Game Boy (with a backlit screen, of course). And really, the only comparable FPGA competitor to the Chromatic is the Analogue Pocket (yes, the FPGBC exists, but it lacks the polish of Modretro or Analogue), which is itself a nice piece of gear but is slightly more expensive while offering worse controls (but you do gain the ability to play games beyond Game Boy). The point being, is that the Chromatic is a premium handheld that's easily worthy of its high-cost thanks to its exceptional materials and superb controls.

Don't wait until it's too late

So now that it's looking like Gamestop is the last place to purchase a Modretro Chromatic without paying exorbitant prices on eBay, now's your chance to snag one before stock is completely gone. While we don't know how many units Gamestop is holding, it's better to be safe than sorry if you've been eyeballing a Chromatic but have yet to pull the trigger.