Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Samsung's Galaxy Tab A series has always provided a great experience for the cost, but the 2021 Tab A8 took the entry-level device to a new level. It looks, feels, and runs surprisingly similar to a high-end tablet, despite being only half the price of the current midrange champ, the iPad. The Tab A8 comes with 32, 64, or 128 GB of storage, the middle of which hits the sweet spot with 4 GB of RAM and a great overall value. From $75 at Samsung From $150 at Amazon From $150 at Best Buy

There's a handful of great cheap Android tablets on the market, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is one of the best. Naturally, it can't compete with more performance-focused high-end tablets, but it's not meant to. And although it's priced well from the jump, the current discount of up to $80 is significant enough to warrant a second look from anybody searching for a new tablet.

The last time we saw a notable discount on the Tab A8, the sale was extremely effective and sold out in short order. Prices on the 32GB and 64GB versions are back to their Black Friday prices of $150 and $200, while the 128GB model is $60 off at $230. You can get one from Samsung starting as low as $75, provided you have a suitable smartphone or tablet to trade in.

While the Tab A8 didn't see a major overhaul compared to the Tab A7, it started from an already great place and made small strides in the right direction. The device's appearance and feel got a modest but noticeable upgrade, with a more premium air about them than the previous release.

The switch-up to a new display panel added a few extra nits of peak brightness, which is great for watching videos. And the quad-driver speaker setup actually sounds great for something so small and affordable, which is a pleasant departure from the normally terrible speakers found in tablets.

If you're looking to streamline your media consumption, it's hard to beat this Galaxy Tab A8 deal. Don't wait around, though, since there's a good chance these sale units will sell out soon, just like last time.