Your TV has started to feel sluggish, probably because its hardware and software cannot keep up with all newer apps and services. But instead of throwing your old TV away, you can add a Fire TV Stick to give it a new lease of life. And you’re in luck right now because Amazon is running some excellent deals on all its Fire TV sticks for the Prime Early Access Sale, offering up to 50% off across its 4K and HD dongles.

The most tempting of them all has to be the Fire TV Stick 4K, which you can grab for just $25. That’s the kind of deal you jump on without thinking twice. It gets you every feature you can ask for, ranging from Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to an Alexa-enabled remote with hotkeys for streaming services.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is our top choice for anyone looking to invest in Amazon’s streaming ecosystem, and with a flat 50% discount, we can’t recommend it enough.

Buy the Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 off

$25 at Amazon

But if you want only the latest and greatest, you can go for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It is a maxed-out version of the standard Fire TV Stick 4K to get you that little bit extra. For instance, you get a slightly more capable processor and half a gig of extra RAM, and it also works with Wi-Fi 6 for better network performance with compatible routers. As you can expect from a Fire TV dongle, you get a slick OS and smooth performance with the Max.

Buy the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $20 off

$35 at Amazon

Alternatively, you can save some cash by going for the HD version of the Fire TV Stick. You get the same Alexa remote, and the stick supports HDR10+ and HLG standards along with Dolby Atmos — a fantastic package for a streaming stick that’s so affordable. It’s so cheap you can keep a spare one, say, to plug into your hotel room TV when traveling.

Buy the Fire TV Stick (3rd gen) for $20 off

$20 at AmazonIf you’re eyeing a Fire TV Stick and an Echo Dot, why not get a single device that can do both jobs? Enter: the Fire TV Cube. Just place one on your entertainment center and use it to watch movies on your TV and ask Alexa to do things. The Fire TV Cube supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage — double what other Fire TV Sticks offer.

For just $60, you’re getting one hell of a deal. While a newer, more expensive Fire TV Cube recently came out, the second-gen model remains a much better value, especially at its discounted price.

Buy the Fire TV Cube (2nd gen) for $60 off

$60 at Amazon

Amazon’s range of Fire TV sticks make for some of the best streaming sticks across platforms. They offer you a whole bouquet of streaming services that fit seamlessly in your existing Alexa-powered smart home. You can expand your smart home setup by adding the Echo Dot 5 and Eero mesh router bundle, which will upgrade your Wi-Fi network for better coverage.