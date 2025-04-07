iRobot Roomba Y0140 $149 $275 Save $126 The iRobot Roomba Y0140 is one of the most affordable robot vac and mop combos, especially while it's marked down to its lowest price ever with this deal. $149 at Amazon

Of all the best smart home devices out there, robot vacuums are often the best to turn to for some big time savings. That's certainly the case today, as Amazon has discounted the iRobot Roomba Y0140 robot vac and mop combo to its lowest price ever. The Roomba combo is going for just $149, which is a pretty massive savings of $126. In fact, it's nearly a 50% discount, but it's only good for a limited time, so act quickly to scoop up this robot vac and mop.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba Y0140 robot vac and mop combo

The Roomba name is probably the most well known among robot vacuum lineups. Roombas have been hard at work for years, and with the Roomba Y0140 robot vac and mop combo, iRobot is offering the ability to clean carpets and hard floors at a price that's difficult to beat. The Y0140 comes complete with iRobot's four-stage cleaning system, which allows it to vacuum and mop in one pass when working on hard floors. It also has a special brush for edge cleaning so dust won't gather in corners.

Smarts are of the utmost importance in a robot vacuum, however, and the Y0140 comes with plenty. Its smart navigation system will have it cleaning in neat rows, while sensors help it navigate around furniture and keep it from falling down stairs. This little robot vac and mop is also smart enough to return itself to its charging station when it's done cleaning or running low on battery life. It can clean for up to 120 minutes on a charge.

The Y0140 foregoes a lot of the premium features you'll find among pricier robot vacuums, but it's incredibly capable, as well as easy to use. It comes ready to use straight out of the box, with only a few minutes necessary to get it set up for the specifics of your home. It has a sleek, low-profile design that allows it to clean in tighter spots better than larger robot vacuums may be able to, and it has a wide variety of additional smart features that are available through the iRobot Home App.

You won't find many robot vac and mop combos going for just $149, so be sure to grab this deal if you're in the market for a little help keeping the house in order. This deal brings the Roomba Y0140 to its lowest price ever, and it's good for $126 in savings.