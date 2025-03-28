Anker Soundcore P20i wireless earbuds $20 $40 Save $20 The Soundcore P20i wireless buds have features that far exceed their price point, including powerful sound, AI integrations, and more than 20 equalizer presets. $20 at Amazon

The Anker Soundcore P20i make for one of the best wireless earbuds deals out there right now, as Amazon has dropped their price a whopping 50%. That brings the headphones to just $20, which is better than just about any price you'll find among the best budget wireless earbuds. This deal is part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, so act quickly to grab the P20i at this price.

Why you should buy the Anker Soundcore P20i true wireless earbuds

The Anker Soundcore P20i aren't going to deliver any premium audio features, but the features you will get are worth far more than the $20 you can purchase them for while this deal lasts. The P20i deliver powerful bass, utilizing 10mm drivers that also keep audio playback balanced. There are more than 20 equalizer presets on-board, providing you with a number of different ways to listen to your favorite music.

And while most wireless earbuds are pretty portable, the Soundcore P20i come in a particularly convenient size. The charging case is compact and lightweight, small enough to easily slip into your pocket. It even has a lanyard attached, making the P20i easy to clip to a bag, purse, bike, or keychain. Still, even with such a compact form factor, the P20i manage to get up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, and with fast-charging technology they get two hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging.

AI is perhaps the most surprising feature of such an affordable set of wireless earbuds. It chips in when you're talking on the phone, working with two built-in microphones to pick up your voice and eliminate background noise on all of your calls. You can also customize the physical controls on each of the earbuds, giving you complete control while you're on a call.

The Anker Soundcore P20i regularly go for $40, and while that's already a pretty affordable price for the capabilities you're getting, this deal will let you take them home for just $20. This is the best price the Soundcore P20i wireless earbuds have seen, so be sure to click over to Amazon to make a purchase while you can.