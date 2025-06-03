Fitbit Charge 6 in black with display reading 12:58

Fitbit Charge 6
$120 $160 Save $40
Battery Life
Up to 7 Days
Display
1.04" color AMOLED
Health sensors
Heart rate, SPO2, GPS, Device temperature sensor
IP rating
N/A
Dimensions
37.64g, 1.45 x 0.91 x 0.44" (body only)

The Fitbit Charge 6 builds off the successes of the Fitbit Charge 5, offering the same trusted battery life and access to even more of Google's premium fitness features. Find your way around seamlessly using Google Maps while also keeping track of your heart rate with Fitbit's most accurate tracker yet.

$120 at Best Buy $120 at Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 6 regularly goes for $160, but it's currently marked down to $120 at both Best Buy and Amazon. We can't recommend this Fitbit enough, as it's currently our pick for the best fitness tracker. It has impressive features that range from fitness tracking to integrations with Google's software ecosystem. The $40 in savings is about as good as you'll find on the Charge 6, making now the time to buy. The Charge 6 comes in three different colors to choose from.

A Fitbit Charge 6 with an orange band and worn on a wrist
