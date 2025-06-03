Fitbit Charge 6
- Battery Life
- Up to 7 Days
- Display
- 1.04" color AMOLED
- Health sensors
- Heart rate, SPO2, GPS, Device temperature sensor
- IP rating
- N/A
- Dimensions
- 37.64g, 1.45 x 0.91 x 0.44" (body only)
The Fitbit Charge 6 builds off the successes of the Fitbit Charge 5, offering the same trusted battery life and access to even more of Google's premium fitness features. Find your way around seamlessly using Google Maps while also keeping track of your heart rate with Fitbit's most accurate tracker yet.
The Fitbit Charge 6 regularly goes for $160, but it's currently marked down to $120 at both Best Buy and Amazon. We can't recommend this Fitbit enough, as it's currently our pick for the best fitness tracker. It has impressive features that range from fitness tracking to integrations with Google's software ecosystem. The $40 in savings is about as good as you'll find on the Charge 6, making now the time to buy. The Charge 6 comes in three different colors to choose from.
Fitbit Charge 6 review: Do you really need a smartwatch?
Quality fitness tracking, more Google than ever
Your comment has not been saved