There are several different sizes to choose from among the Amazon Fire tablet lineup, but here we'd like to turn your attention toward the Fire HD 8. Amazon has it marked down to one of its best prices ever, knocking 35% off its regular price. This brings the Fire HD 8 down from an already-affordable $100 to an even more impressive sale price of $65. Amazon has this marked as a limited time deal, however, so act quickly to claim it.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet

If you're in the market for a budget tablet, there are few better models to check out than the Amazon Fire HD 8. It's a great value at its regular price, and while this deal lasts it's a bit of a no-brainer purchase. It has an 8-inch HD display that's perfect for streaming and gaming, and it's packaged in a thin, light, and durable design.

This is the newest release of the Fire HD 8, so you can purchase knowing you're getting all of Amazon's latest hardware included. The tablet comes with 3GB of RAM, which is a 50% upgrade over the tablet's 2022 release. As it's built for this deal, the Fire HD 8 comes with 32GB of storage capacity. This could be an issue for tablet power users, but for most people it's likely to be plenty.

The Fire HD 8 has easy access to Amazon's Appstore, so you can load it up with apps like Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram. It also makes it easy to stream or download your favorite shows, movies and games. You can even bring Alexa into the mix. You can ask Alexa to play some music, find you news and weather reports, set reminders, and even update shopping lists.

You'll get a solid 13 hours of battery life out of the Fire HD 8 on a single charge, and that includes when using it for heftier tasks like video calls and creative work. This is a tablet you don't want to miss while it's just $65 with this deal. It's tough to find a competent tablet at such a price, and it's one of the best prices the Fire HD 8 has ever seen.