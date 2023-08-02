Key Takeaways The Bose SoundLink Flex offers impeccable sound quality and numerous features at an affordable price of $129, making it a great value for money.

With its waterproof design and 12-hour battery life, the speaker is perfect for outdoor activities and gatherings without the worry of damage or running out of power.

The speaker's advanced technology, including Position Technology and SimpleSync, ensures optimal sound quality and easy pairing with compatible devices for a seamless audio experience.

Source: Bose Bose SoundLink Flex $129 $149 Save $20 You don’t need to break the bank for an excellent-sounding speaker. For only $129, the Bose SoundLink Flex offers impeccable sound quality and countless features. It's waterproof and has a 12-hour battery life, so you can take it with you anywhere without worrying about it dying or getting damaged. $129 at Amazon

If you’re looking to upgrade your go-to portable Bluetooth speaker without dishing out hundreds of dollars for a quality pick, you’ll want to check out the Bose SoundLink Flex speaker. Right now, Amazon is offering a $20 discount on this waterproof speaker, bringing it down to $129.

Bose is known to make some of the best headphones around, and we've rated this speaker as the best overall portable Bluetooth speaker on the market. Even though you'll be saving some money, you won't be missing out on all the great qualities that the brand has to offer.

It’s built to resist water, dust, and debris, making it perfect for any outdoor adventure or gathering. Bring it with you to a picnic or a hike while you enjoy the rest of the summer. This speaker is sure to turn up any party with its clear sound and long battery life.

With four attractive colors to choose from — stone blue, carmine red, black, or white smoke — you can also accessorize this speaker with your favorite color schemes of the season.

Why buy the Bose SoundLink Flex now?

Originally $149, this speaker has dropped to $129 several times spontaneously in the past two years. The most recent discount was during Amazon Prime Day and in the days that followed the giant sale. We haven’t seen a better deal on it yet, and we’re not sure when it’ll be discounted again. The SoundLink Flex doesn’t sacrifice the sound quality that Bose is known to deliver: you won’t be disappointed with what you get.

Along with a built-in microphone and an impressive 12-hour battery life, this speaker has an IP67 rating that’ll handle all the elements and keep going throughout the day. You can take calls with Google Assistant or Siri and get crisp sound during conversations or while playing music.

Bose designed this speaker with proprietary Position Technology that automatically detects the position of the speaker and adapts its sound for optimal quality in any given environment. The SoundLink Flex also has a custom-engineered transducer that delivers deep and clear sound.

If you already have Bose speakers, SimpleSync technology will easily pair your compatible devices, so your sound can follow you from room to room. Or, if you're planning that end-of-summer house party, you can pair speakers throughout the house to pump the same songs that all your guests will enjoy.