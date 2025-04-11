Summary Samsung now sells the Galaxy Ring charging case separately for $90 on its online store.

The charging case is size-specific, available in sizes 5 to 15, just like the Galaxy Ring.

Samsung's charging case offers convenience with LED indicators, a multipurpose button, and multiple charges.

One of the advantages the Samsung Galaxy Ring has over other smart rings is its charging case. Unlike other smart rings that require you to place the ring onto a charging puck, the Galaxy Ring comes with a TWS earphones-style charging case. You can securely place the Galaxy Ring inside and charge it on the go without worrying about interruptions, such as the puck being disturbed mid-charge.

However, the charging case is a tiny accessory and can be easily misplaced. If that happens, you may regret it — because it's not cheap to replace.