The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL was one of our favorite smartphones of last year. Google worked hard to correct many of the issues from previous Pixels, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL impresses. It features excellent performance, a gorgeous display, and seven years of software support. As much as we liked the phone, its $1,100 starting price tag was steep, putting it at the higher end of flagship prices.

However, sales have started to crop up, and you can pick up a Google Pixel 9 Pro XL for $900, an almost 20% discount off MSRP. If you’re unimpressed by the Galaxy S25 Ultra, now might be the time to take another hard look at the Pixel 9 Pro XL, especially at a decent discount.

Read our review Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: The best big Android phone Google's big flagship earns its $100 price bump and then some

Why you should buy a Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

The Pixel 9 Pro XL has lots to offer in 2025. Its 6.8-inch Super Actua display is gorgeous, and it’s been my favorite feature on Pixel phones in the last two years. Pixel displays used to be dim and dull, but Google fixed that with its Super Actua panels, turning a weakness into a strength. Google included 16GB of RAM, giving the Pixel 9 Pro XL plenty of futureproofing for upcoming Gemini features.

While Google's Tensor G4 chipset doesn’t achieve the raw benchmarks of chipsets like the Snapdragon 8 Elite, it doesn’t have to. The company’s objective was to provide a smooth experience with performance tailored to Google Gemini, and I’ve been pleased with my Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Tensor G4 is also more power-efficient than previous generations. In addition, I haven’t had any overheating issues, something that plagued older Pixels. Google also promises seven years of software support, so you can rest assured that your phone will remain valuable for a long time.

My Pixel 9 Pro XL's battery life is excellent. I consistently get over 8 hours of screen time, more than enough to last my entire day. If you were waiting to see what Samsung offered in 2025, it’s worth revisiting the Pixel 9 Pro XL to see if saving more money on an excellent device is the best choice for your next smartphone purchase.