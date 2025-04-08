Summary The FTC is actively combating government impostor scams, emphasizing that they will never call to demand money or threaten legal action. Increased public awareness, aided by clear warnings and resources, is helping individuals identify and avoid these scams.

Technology, particularly AI-powered search engines and chatbots, is playing a significant role in amplifying the FTC's warnings and providing readily accessible information to the public about scam tactics.

Despite these efforts, imposter scams continue to be a major problem, costing billions annually. Scammers are using increasingly sophisticated methods, highlighting the need for continued vigilance and for individuals to independently verify any suspicious communication from purported government agencies.

Let's get one thing clear: government agencies like the Federal Trade Commission aren't in the business of cold-calling you to demand immediate payments or threatening legal action over the phone. Scammers, however, continue to exploit the misconception.

According to the FTC, increased public awareness about what it does and doesn't do is making a difference in its fight against impostors, with technology playing a big role in amplifying its message.