Summary Amazon Prime members can choose two free e-books in April.

April's selection includes a bonus short read.

There are eight e-books to pick from, catering to all tastes.

It's officially April, and that means there is a new selection of Amazon's First Reads to choose from if you happen to be a Prime member. As a matter of fact, much like in previous months, there are two free e-books on offer, which means April includes a bonus short read along with your choice of title from a new list of early access editors' picks. It's time to grab your favorite Kindle and load up some fresh e-books for April.

A fresh crop of Amazon First Reads e-books are here for April

Including a bonus short read

Amazon's First Reads program is a nice little bonus for any Prime member, where you can choose a free e-book or two every month to help fill your Kindle. Each month brings a new selection, and often, this selection includes a bonus short read, which holds true this month with Mike Gayle's highly relatable The One That Got Away: A Short Story.

Beyond Gayle's bonus short read, there are eight e-books to choose from as your pick for April's First Reads, ranging from thriller to historical fiction to psychological to romance. In other words, there should be something for everyone, no matter your tastes.

What do you plan to read this month?

Personally, I've chosen Robert Bailey's thriller The Boomerang, as it sure sounds like an entertaining if hyperbolic ride through government secrecy. But perhaps something like Melissa de la Cruz's coming of age story When Stars Align will appeal more to younger readers. The beauty is that the choice is yours, and even those who don't subscribe to Amazon can get in on the fun as the selection is discounted for everyone. So whether you subscribe to Prime or simply want to snag a few e-books at a discount, Amazon's new First Reads titles are available for April for all Kindle enthusiasts to enjoy.