Source: Motorola Moto Razr+ (2023) $900 $1000 Save $100 With great specs in a simple and thin design, the Motorola Razr+ comes with a 3.6-inch display when folded and a 6.9-inch display when it is flipped open. For $900, you can use the smaller display and do almost anything without ever opening the phone. $900 at Amazon

There are a lot of smartphones you can choose from, both in style and specs. But if you want to buy a phone that’s not only contemporary but also plays on nostalgia with its flip design, the Motorola Razr+ is a great option since its currently at its lowest price at Amazon for just $900.

Why a Motorola Razr+ is worth buying

This smartphone has a glass-covered front and back side with a 3.6-inch external display that flips open to a 6.9-inch pOLED screen for a clear and sharp display of video and online content. The smaller external display does a great job of completing minor tasks with enough room on the screen.

The Motorola Razr+ also has a fingerprint sensor on the side of the phone and an additional push-to-unlock setting to ensure it stays locked. Plus, Razr+ is dustproof. It's not water-resistant, so keep this in mind, but it can take a minor splash or two. And with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the phone runs with a 20% increase in performance.

The camera on this Razr+ is solid; while the Razr+ will not give you the best photos ever, you can still get great pictures to post online with the proper lighting. This smartphone is ideal for someone who doesn’t care too much about camera quality when other smartphone specs are important. And, since this is a smaller smartphone, you can easily hold it in your hand and take with you everywhere without it feeling bulky.

With its lowest price in 30 days at 10% off, you can snag a high-performance smartphone that flips and has functionality when it’s opened or closed.