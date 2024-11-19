Key Takeaways The Galaxy Z Fold 7 may miss out on Special Edition upgrades, such as a wider cover display and improved cameras.

There is a possibility that the next-gen Z Fold SE may expand to more markets with a higher price point.

Samsung faces competition with thinner designs from Chinese OEMs and advancements in foldable technology.

Just months after launching the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung introduced a Special Edition (SE) variant exclusively for markets like China and South Korea. The Z Fold SE comes with several upgrades compared to the globally available Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, while many had hoped these features would carry over to the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold 7, it seems increasingly unlikely.

Reputed leaker Ross Young recently responded to a question on X about whether the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will resemble the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. According to Young, that won't be the case. However, he did note that the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is expected to retain a design similar to the current Galaxy Z Fold SE, although that doesn't come as much of a surprise.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 may miss out on Special Edition's upgrades

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition comes with a number of significant upgrades over the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6, including a wider cover display, a slimmer profile, and improved cameras. Unfortunately, this model remains exclusive to select markets. While many had hoped these improvements would expand to more regions with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the odds don't look good for that.

There's a chance that Samsung might expand the availability of the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition to more markets. If it does, it could likely come at a higher price than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, offering its top-tier foldable features to a larger audience. However, there are no leaks or rumors as of now to support this.

Samsung seems to be falling behind when it comes to foldable innovation. Chinese OEMs like Honor and Vivo have moved past Samsung with thinner designs, larger batteries, and improved displays. Even Google has stepped up with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While there's still a long way to go — Samsung is expected to unveil its next-gen foldables in mid-2025, possibly alongside a more affordable Z Galaxy Flip — don't expect groundbreaking upgrades on the next version.