Summary Apple’s big plans for a smarter, more proactive Siri are facing delays.

Apple confirmed that the upgraded Siri features will trickle out “over the next year,” with some advanced features possibly not arriving until 2027.

Google’s Gemini app on iOS offers a solid AI experience right now, setting the bar for what Apple Intelligence needs to match.

Apple originally envisioned a next-level Siri as a key part of its Apple Intelligence plans, one that wouldn’t just understand what’s happening on your device but could also take action across apps. However, things aren’t quite going as planned. A new report suggests that this AI-powered Siri upgrade is being pushed back.

Apple confirmed to Daring Fireball that its upgraded, more personalized Siri is taking longer to develop than expected (via The Verge). The company mentioned these features will roll out in phases "over the next year," backing up earlier reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman about possible delays to some Apple Intelligence features. In fact, Gurman even suggested that the most advanced features might not fully arrive until 2027.

At WWDC, Apple demoed some pretty cool upgrades for Siri in iOS 18, like understanding your personal context, being aware of what’s on your screen, and working better across apps. These features were originally expected to drop in a later iOS 18 update. But now, the company says these upgrades will launch in phases “over the coming year,” without giving a clear release date.

This news comes as Apple’s AI efforts are facing more criticism for lagging behind the competition. People are starting to notice that Siri feels outdated compared to newer, flashier AI assistants like ChatGPT and Gemini. And this delay isn’t helping shake that reputation.

Gemini is already there while you're hanging out for an upgraded Siri

Even with the delays, if you’re curious about what Apple Intelligence might eventually offer, you can get a taste of it right now. Google released its Gemini app on iOS last November, giving users instant access to conversational AI and features like Gemini Live. It also sets a clear benchmark for what Siri will eventually be up against. But if this already-available tech doesn’t impress you, it might be worth tempering your excitement for what’s coming next from Siri.

Late last month, there were early signs of Gemini being woven into Apple Intelligence, adding to the ChatGPT features already in the mix. As AI assistants like Gemini and Siri continue to evolve, the future looks set for more personalized and seamless user experiences. For iOS users, having options like Gemini means you can pick the AI that fits your needs best.