Google unveiled its first MacBook-inspired laptop back in 2013 and updated the high-end Chromebook Pixel in 2015. Then came the Pixelbook in 2017, which was a much more Googley affair and reached a much wider audience. This was followed up by the more affordable Pixelbook Go in 2019, which didn't quite hit the same heights. Going by this pattern of launches, we might have expected word of a new Pixelbook this year, but it looks like we might have to wait until 2023 at the earliest.

The news broke at a Qualcomm press conference (via Trusted Reviews) on Tuesday, where a Google spokesperson gave a talk. Retail Partner Manager for Chromebooks, Chrys Tsolaki was asked whether Google is working on a new Pixelbook laptop, to which she responded: "Next year [2022] there won’t be anything coming. In the future, I don’t know.” Unfortunately, this seems to rule out a new Pixelbook for 2022, unless plans change or Google is trying not to give the game away.

Owners of the original Pixelbook have been clamoring for a new premium laptop from Google, including many of our staff, so it's pretty disappointing that we likely won't get one for a while longer. While Chrys did not comment on future launches at the event, we'd hope Google does have something in the pipeline for 2023 — waiting any longer would be agony.

While the Pixelbook is no longer available for purchase at the Google Store, you can still grab the Pixelbook Go for $649. If you are looking for a high-end Chromebook offering, Samsung, Asus and Acer offer some of the best options right now for those of you unwilling to wait for a couple of years for the next Pixelbook. Of course, there's still a chance Google is just being coy about its future product roadmap and we may see one arrive sooner — here's hoping.

