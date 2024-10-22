Key Takeaways Samsung raised Galaxy Z Fold 6 price to $1,899 despite competition.

Following the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition launch, Samsung confirmed it has no plans to release a cheaper foldable.

The company should instead focus on regaining its reputation by using innovative new technologies on its foldable phones to help justify their steep price.

Despite modest upgrades, Samsung bumped the price of its 2024 flagship foldable — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 — by $100 to a whopping $1,899. Considering the intense competition Samsung faces from Chinese companies in a segment it once dominated, one might have expected the company to take the opposite approach. If you were expecting Samsung to release a more affordable Galaxy Z Fold variant to maintain its lead in the foldable market by volume, that won't happen.

Earlier this year, rumors popped up of Samsung working on a sub-$1000 book-style foldable. But then, one report from May claimed the company's budget foldable might not arrive this year. Now, Samsung itself has confirmed it has no plans to launch a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold.

After unveiling the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in South Korea, a Samsung Electronics official said (via SamMobile): "Rather than considering it (Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition) a premium product, it's a product released to expand your options. You can choose according to your taste. As of now, we have no plans to release a separate product with a lower price."

So, if you were looking for a cheap book-style foldable, you will have to pick up Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 from last year or look at offerings from other companies.

Samsung needs to get back to innovating

Samsung was once the pioneer in the foldable phone category, making rapid innovation and progress with its Galaxy Z Fold and Flip lineup. But over the last few years, it felt like the company was sitting on its laurels and not making any meaningful upgrades to its folding phones, disappointing its loyal fanbase. Unsurprisingly, this has translated into poor Galaxy Z Fold 6 sales.

Realizing its mistake, Samsung recently publicly apologized to its customers and shareholders for its lack of innovation. The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, featuring a slimmer and sleeker design with a superior camera setup than the regular Fold 6, is perhaps the company's first step toward making amends.

A cheaper book-style foldable might have helped Samsung retain its market leader position in the foldable smartphone market. However, it would have done little to improve its reputation, which has been tarnished in recent years due to a lack of innovation.

Samsung should focus on using cutting-edge technologies to set its foldable phones apart from its Chinese competitors and help justify their high price tag. This will boost their sales and help the company regain its lost reputation.