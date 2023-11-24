With Black Friday deals in full swing, it's only natural to look for the biggest savings possible. While we've found all sorts of smartphones on sale this year, foldables are where you'll find the best bargains this holiday season. Whether you're upgrading from an earlier model or diving into the future of mobile for the very first time, there are plenty of options worth checking out.

That said, not every foldable is created equal. As usual, Google's entire 2023 smartphone lineup is on sale as we race toward the end of the year, including its ultra-expensive Pixel Fold. But even with the price marked down by $400, I don't think Google's device is the foldable you should buy. Let me explain.

Why you shouldn't buy a Google Pixel Fold on Black Friday

It's worth digging into my full review of the Pixel Fold from earlier this year if you want a deep dive into everything that makes this device both good and bad. Suffice it to say, though, I think Google's first outing with foldable hardware falls short in some crucial ways that make it difficult to recommend over the competition. Even at its $1,400 sale price, I think you're better off looking elsewhere.

It all starts with the phone's design. Although its notebook-style build looks inviting from the jump, the left-side frame makes typing on the outer screen awkward. It's also a particularly heavy phone, weighing in at a whopping 283 grams. Using this phone with one hand gets exhausting really quickly, making it a bad choice for anyone who tends to doomscroll through the holidays and beyond. Opening the device helps rebalance the weight, but unfortunately, that causes other problems.

The Pixel Fold's inner display quality was below par when it arrived over the summer, and the increased competition since then has only widened the gap. It's missing the extra layers you'll find on options from Samsung and OnePlus, leaving the screen feeling cheaper and, even worse, very reflective. Using the Pixel Fold outdoors is a tricky proposition, and that's not a compromise you want to take on a gadget as expensive as this.

The software also leaves something to be desired. Google didn't do much to optimize its UI for the Pixel Fold's big screen. This leaves multitasking limited to split-screen interactions, a far cry from the multi-window support you'll find elsewhere on Android. And, maybe even more importantly, the Pixel Fold doesn't qualify for Google's new seven-year policy for upgrades. With the Fold, you'll only get OS upgrades through Android 16, along with five years of security patches. A Pixel Fold successor, however, will change that.

I'm not going to say buying the Pixel Fold is an outright bad decision — some reviewers like the phone much more than I did. But before you throw it in your cart, it's important to consider some of this gadget's potential drawbacks. It is, after all, a first-gen Pixel product, and I think we all know the reputation the company's earliest products have.

Google Pixel Fold $1399 $1799 Save $400 The Pixel Fold is cheaper than ever for Black Friday, but that doesn't mean it's a must-buy. Although $1,400 is a solid price for the power offered by Google here, just keep in mind the device's limitations before you throw down your cast. $1399 at Amazon $1399 at Best Buy $1399 at Google Store

Consider these foldables instead

Thankfully, I can pretty much recommend any other folding phone that came out this year, and for the first time in the US, that's a lot of choices. If you're looking at the Pixel Fold, it's safe to assume you're after a big-screen device, in which case, both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the OnePlus Open will serve you well. Samsung's offering is even cheaper than the Pixel Fold, while OnePlus has some exceptional trade-in offers that drop the price way, way below its $1,700 MSRP.

If you're looking for a consistently excellent experience, consider the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Samsung's design may be stale — that tall screen has got to go in 2023 — but the inner display is identically sized to the Pixel Fold while looking much better outdoors. It's also lighter than Google's offerings by about 30 grams, though it's a touch thicker, and the overall One UI experience on folding phones is light-years ahead of where Google's at.

OnePlus exceeds them both on design, though. The OnePlus Open is even thinner than the Pixel Fold and lighter than the Z Fold 5, all while offering a more traditional-shaped outer screen. On the inside, you'll find an anti-glare panel that puts Google and Samsung to shame. OxygenOS might not be what it once was, but Open Canvas is truly a game-changer for mobile multitasking. You won't know what you're missing until you try it.

Alternatively, you might want to consider waiting for next year's slate of folding phones, especially if you think you'd prefer Google's user experience above all else. Although we don't know much about a second-gen Pixel Fold, we'd be shocked to see the company consider this a one-and-done experiment. The Pixel Fold's successor will likely have an improved display, a lighter design, and — most crucially — seven years of support thanks to Tensor G3, much like the Pixel 8 Pro before it.

So, do yourself a favor. Before you click buy on that — admittedly tempting — Pixel Fold deal, consider all the options available at your disposal, including other Android phone deals this Black Friday. Your future self will thank you.