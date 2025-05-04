We're in the midst of what might be the most unstable time for smartphone prices yet. While everything might look okay on store shelves as you're reading this, there could be a tariff apocalypse (tari-pocalypse?) headed your way in a matter of weeks or months. Ask Samsung, Apple, and other smartphone manufacturers — as they've practically all admitted in their respective Q1 earning calls, the current trade war being waged by the US has left the entire industry on its toes.

That makes right now a pretty solid time to upgrade, and, perhaps, to reconsider what you want out of a smartphone to begin with. Flagships have continued to rise in price — imagine telling someone in 2015 that the Note 5's natural successor a decade later would start at a whopping $1,300. You get a lot for that price, of course: a big, bright, high-res display; the fastest flagship chipset around; a beefy battery; and practically all of the camera lenses you could ask for.

But in 2025, I'm wondering if the vast majority of shoppers really need a well-rounded flagship package. Sure, some of those elements — a nice display, long-lasting battery life — are practically requirements these days, but I think you can get by without the rest of what makes modern day premium smartphones so expensive. In fact, you can put your savings to better use by buying a mid-range device and utilizing the rest of your savings to supplement your smartphone with something a lot more impressive.

Midrange Android phones aren't just good — they're all you really need

And then some