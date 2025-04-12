I'm caught in a vicious cycle with paid streaming services. I'll go through periodic purges, where the high cost becomes too much, and I cull services down to nothing. My wallet thanks me, but it never lasts for long. Within a week or two, I'll think of a movie I haven't seen in years and Google which service it's currently streaming on. I'll also be lured in by live sports, such as finding a way to watch the NCAA Final Four. Whatever it is, it's not long before the roster of services is built back to an unsustainable level.

I've finally decided I'm done. I can't keep paying over $200 a month for streaming services I barely use. I realized I'm inefficient with my media when I thought about it. I've paid for the same movie several times and often sign up for a service to see a film I already own on DVD or Blu-ray. There's a better way to enjoy media without punishing our wallets. Here's how I broke the cycle.