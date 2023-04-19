Quick answer: Yes, as long as you have the Visible+ plan, you can roam in Mexico and Canada without any extra fees. Visible comes with 0.5GB of high-speed data per day in Mexico with 2G speeds after that, so it’s a good idea to hold off on posting pictures or videos until you get back to Wi-Fi.

Visible is a prepaid carrier owned by Verizon that specializes in unlimited data and plan simplicity. In the United States, customers get totally unlimited data on Verizon’s LTE and 5G network with taxes and fees included. Visible’s cheapest plan comes in at $30 per month with its only international features being free calls to Mexico and Canada. If you want to roam in these countries, you’ll need to upgrade to the $45 Visible+ plan which also comes with some domestic perks like access to faster 5G speeds and 50GB of premium data.

Does Visible work in Mexico?

If you’re visiting Mexico, Visible could be the right choice to keep your phone connected without incurring a bunch of roaming fees. Visible has two plans to choose from, but if you want to roam in Mexico, you’ll need to pick the premium Visible+ plan. At $45 per month, this plan comes with 50GB of premium data, Ultra Wideband 5G access in the U.S., and even $10 off Verizon Home Internet.

Visible+ comes with unlimited talk and text to Mexico as well as free roaming while visiting those countries. It’s not perfect as high-speed data is limited to just 0.5GB per day before being slowed to 2G speeds. That data should be enough for average usage on one of the best Android phones, but if you’re taking a lot of pictures and videos, you might want to hold off on uploading until you find some Wi-Fi.

The 2G speeds you’ll get after using your daily allotment of data won’t be sufficient for streaming video or browsing social media, but you should still be able to send and receive messages sent over data, such as Telegram or Facebook Messenger. Though, attaching pictures to those messages could mean minutes of waiting and wasting battery. With these speeds, you should download areas you may want to navigate in Google Maps ahead of time. If you want some entertainment, you could also download videos and music playlists before you leave Wi-Fi as well.

If you want more data, and you’re willing to pay for it, you have a few options. First, you can use an app like Airalo to get a temporary eSIM with data. With this app, 1GB of data in Mexico costs $8 which isn’t necessarily cheap, but is a solid backup plan. If you use eSIM for your Visible line, you can use your physical SIM slot for your extra SIM, so you can keep your Visible number active. Phones sold be Visible are unlocked after 60 days and since the carrier supports eSIM, you should have no issues adding another SIM if you need the data.

Finally, if you travel to Mexico frequently and need more data, there are other prepaid plans that may work out better for you than Visible. Google Fi, for example, has three plans and all of them come with free roaming in Mexico and Canada. Fi has a flexible plan with data at $10 per GB or two unlimited plans with either 35GB or 50GB of high-speed data. While these unlimited plans cost more than Visible+ for a single line, you won’t be slowed down for using more than 0.5GB per day. Boost Mobile also still has its Todo Mexico plan add-on which comes with 8GB of data in Mexico for just $5 per month with a compatible Boost Mobile plan.

For most people, the data you get each day with Visible+ will be plenty with a little conservation and overall, it’s still one of the best values for those looking for unlimited domestic data without needing to fuss with SIM cards and add-ons when they go to Mexico.