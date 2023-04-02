Quick answer: Yes, but you’ll need to use Visible’s more premium Visible+ plan to do so. Visible+ comes with unlimited talk, text, and data while roaming in Mexico and Canada. This includes 0.5GB of high-speed data per day before being slowed to 2G speeds.

Visible is a prepaid carrier owned by Verizon that offers two cheap unlimited plans using Verizon LTE and 5G networks. Visible's cheapest plan, Visible, is a simple unlimited data plan with no frills and no international roaming. If you want more, upgrading to Visible+ for $15 more per month gives you faster 5G data and many more international perks. If you're traveling to Canada or Mexico frequently, Visible can be a great pick as long as you don't need too much data.

Does Visible work in Canada?

Our phones have become such an integral part of our daily lives that it can be hard to imagine a place where they wouldn't work at all. If you travel to Canada frequently, you may have had to buy travel SIMs, pay for expensive plan add-ons, or jump from Wi-Fi hotspot to Wi-Fi hotspot to stay in contact. If you're a Visible customer, though, you need only upgrade your plan to Visible+ to stay connected while in Canada.

For many people, a trip to Canada can be a simple day trip, so it makes sense to have a plan that's ready to travel whenever you are. While Visible's base plan comes with calling and texting to Canada, that requires you to be in the U.S. to use it. Upgrading to the $45 Visible+ plan gets you a few handy extras, including unlimited usage in Mexico and Canada. Talk and text is also included, so you can even answer calls and respond to texts while you're there.

Despite being labeled as "unlimited," Visible data in Canada has a very real limit that could affect its usefulness. For example, Visible+ comes with 0.5GB of high-speed data per day in Canada but plummets to 2G speeds once you've used that data. Half of a gig per day could be enough if you keep your usage in check and use Wi-Fi whenever possible, but it can also go quickly if you decide to upload a few HD or 4K videos to the cloud. Even so, the 2G speeds you'll be left with should be sufficient to receive messages, emails, and even some light social media if you're patient.

If you need more high-speed data while traveling, you can use an app like Airalo to add some short-term data access to your phone. This app and others like it use eSIM to load a second plan onto your phone that you can use for data without turning off your Visible service. If you spend enough time abroad that you need a more consistent data connection, it may be worthwhile to switch to a carrier like Google Fi. All of Google Fi's plans come with use in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Whether or not Visible's data in Canada will be enough for you depends on your needs for the trip. For many, Visible's 0.5GB of high-speed data will be plenty for the times between Wi-Fi. You can even set up one of the best VPN services before you leave, so your data stays secure on public Wi-Fi. If you plan ahead by downloading your playlists, some YouTube videos, and the map of the area you're visiting in Google Maps, you should be able to get by without much trouble.