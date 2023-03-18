Quick answer: Yes, Visible supports eSIM activation on Android and iPhones. You can also try Visible for 15 days for free with eSIM, though only iPhones are supported. To check your eSIM compatibility, check your phone's IMEI when you set up your service.

Visible is a prepaid carrier owned by Verizon that has focused on delivering truly unlimited plans with straightforward pricing and no hoops to jump through to get the best rates. Visible has no stores, so customers need to handle most of their own account setup and activation, though customer support is available for assistance. If you want to sign up for phone service with Visible, you can get your phone activated in just a few minutes without waiting for the mail or driving to a store.

Does Visible support eSIM?

Visible's coverage comes from Verizon's network, but you don't have to set foot inside a Verizon store to get signed up for the service. Even better, if you have a phone that supports it, you can activate your service in just a few minutes by downloading an eSIM directly to your phone. Visible supports eSIM on a wide range of phones, including iPhones and many of the best Android phones.

Once your phone is activated with Visible, you'll be able to download the eSIM, and your phone can complete activation and get connected to Visible's data network. You'll need a data connection like Wi-Fi to download an eSIM, so your best bet is to complete your Visible setup where you have Wi-Fi access.

To see if your phone supports eSIM on Visible, simply enter your IMEI into Visible's BYOD tool. If your phone is supported, you can proceed directly to set up your account, but if not, you'll need to wait for a SIM card to ship to you. Luckily Visible ships the SIM for free with FedEx next-day shipping, so it shouldn't take too long.

With a physical SIM, you'll need to install it yourself, which is a bit more technical and requires a special tool included in your phone's box when you bought it. While this requires a bit more work, it only takes a few minutes to insert the SIM once it arrives. After that, you'll activate the SIM within the Visible app and your phone can get connected.

Visible offers a free 15-day trial using eSIM if you have a compatible iPhone. Disappointingly, Visible's free trial is not available on Android phones.

What is an eSIM?

A SIM is a small memory card that stores the information your phone needs to connect to a mobile network. Physical SIMs come in a few sizes, but most modern phones use a nano-SIM about the size of a fingernail. Physical SIMs made it reasonably quick and easy to connect your phone, but this also meant you needed to go through the hassle of getting a compatible SIM from the carrier.

An eSIM is an embedded SIM, meaning it's already built into the phone, and you can simply download your carrier's information to it. This allows you to activate your phone from anywhere with a data connection. Using eSIM can make it easier to get started with a new carrier or activate a new phone since you don't need to worry about finding a SIM ejector tool or handling a small and fragile SIM.

If you're signing up for Visible or upgrading your phone, it's probably quicker to do it with eSIM. However, if you've already set up with a physical SIM, there's no need to switch over.