Quick answer: Yes, Visible runs on the Verizon Wireless network and has domestic 5G coverage everywhere Verizon does. That means access to Verizon’s nationwide 5G network — as well as the much faster Ultra Wideband 5G network with the Visible+ plan.

Carriers like Verizon build and maintain their own wireless networks, which is an extremely expensive thing to do. In order for Verizon to maximize its return on that investment, its plans need to cover as wide a range of customers as possible, including value-focused customers like those attracted to Visible's prepaid plans. Visible is a prepaid carrier owned by Verizon, and as such, it uses Verizon's network for all of its coverage. Visible has two plans, with the more expensive plan offering stronger speeds on 5G if you've got coverage.

Does Visible have 5G?

Visible has two wireless plans, both with access to 5G, though the type of 5G performance you get can vary. The cheapest Visible plan includes access to nationwide 5G coverage. Nationwide 5G uses lower-frequency bands that offer similar coverage and speed to LTE. Upgrading to Visible+ gets you access to Ultra Wideband 5G.

Displayed as 5G UW, Ultra Wideband uses both mid-band C-band spectrum and mmWave. C-band has much better coverage than mmWave but doesn't have as much capacity. This is thanks to C-band using spectrum at 3.7GHz compared to 28GHz and higher with mmWave. Even so, C-band can deliver much higher speeds than LTE or nationwide 5G, providing a much-needed middle ground. As of March 2023, Verizon covers 200 million people with its Ultra Wideband 5G network.

C-band coverage is still limited, mostly to urban and suburban areas, but Verizon has been pushing forward with deployment. Even so, it's important to get a phone plan for the coverage you can get today rather than hoping for improvements in the future.

Using 5G on Visible

To use 5G on Visible, you'll need a phone that supports 5G on Verizon's network. If you're buying a phone directly from Visible, there will be a 5G badge towards the top of the page. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Google Pixel 7 support 5G on Visible. You can also bring your own phone to the carrier, but if you want access to 5G, you'll need a phone that supports the right bands.

For Verizon's low-band nationwide 5G coverage, your phone should support bands n2, n5, and n66. For faster Ultra Wideband 5G, your phone should support band n77, also known as C-band. Finally, if you want the best speeds possible using mmWave in urban areas, your phone should support bands n260 and n261. If you're signed up for Visible+, you'll want one of the best 5G phones with C-band support for the best speeds.

If you've been thinking about switching to Visible for 5G, take a minute to check Visible's coverage map to get an idea of what kind of coverage is available today.