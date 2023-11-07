Quick answer: Yes it does! Like Samsung's other S-series tablets, the Tab S9 FE+ includes an S Pen in the box.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is continuing proof that Samsung shows no signs of stopping. Not only is it one of the best Galaxy tablets to ever hit the market, but it’s also built to last in more ways than one. Behind the scenes, a rock-solid Exynos chipset delivers fast performance for all your streaming content and in-app needs, and a powerful battery that pushes up to 20 hours of use on a single charge.

Of course, there’s always the question of whether or not a device-maker is going to do away with a core peripheral when a new product is announced. In the case of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, the accessory in question is the do-it-all implement that many Galaxy fans know and love: the S Pen.

Does the Samsung-branded stylus come bundled with the new tablet? And if so, what features can we expect? Let’s find out!

Does the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ come with a stylus?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ comes with a Samsung S Pen right in the box. In fact, all Samsung Galaxy Tab S tablets come bundled with S Pens.

What can you do with the Samsung S Pen?

At its core, the Samsung S Pen is a stylus, which means you’ll be able to use it with most Galaxy-based note-taking, page scrolling, and illustration applications. That’s just scratching the surface, though. Dive a little deeper, and you’ll find that the S Pen actually wears a host of different hats when used with compatible Galaxy devices.

For instance, a feature called Screen Write allows you to take a screenshot and then alter, save and share whatever the image grab and whatever modifications you’ve made to it. Smart Select is a more in-depth version of this feature that lets you draw a shape around whatever portion of the screen you’d like to capture. We’re also big fans of the S Pen’s partnership with Google Translate: if you see a word in a foreign language that you don’t understand, just hover the S Pen over it and, if properly configured, Google Translate will translate it for you.

You can also use the S Pen as a remote control. This comes in handy when you’re trying to squeeze everyone into a family photo (including yourself), or when you’re giving a slideshow presentation and need to move from one panel to the next.

Another great S Pen feature is something called Air Actions, which allows you to use the S Pen to interact with UI elements of many different apps. You can also customize these interactions in the S Pen Air Actions dashboard (found in the Notifications dropdown).

What other devices can you use an S Pen with?

Far more than just a Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ accessory, the Samsung S Pen can be used with many different Samsung Galaxy tablets and smartphones. If you own more than Galaxy device, you’ll also be able to use the S Pen interchangeably across your Galaxy ecosystem (as long as the Galaxy products you’re using are compatible with the S Pen).

There are some limitations though. For example, features like Air Actions may not be available on older Galaxy devices. There are also some legacy Galaxy devices that may not work with certain versions of the S Pen altogether. And you definitely shouldn't try to use your tablet's S Pen with a folding device like the Galaxy Z Fold 5: the tip can damage the (relatively) soft folding screen. Samsung makes a Fold Edition S Pen specifically for this purpose, in addition to the premium S Pen Pro that can pull double duty on normal and folding screens.

Do other styluses work with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+?

As far as other styli go, there are a number of third-party stylus products that are compatible with Samsung Galaxy devices. While these off-brand options may not include all the same features as the S Pen that comes with your Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, many of these accessories are far cheaper than the Samsung-branded models. In fact, many third-party offerings come with multiple styli and pen tips.

If you want to keep things Samsung but want a bigger stylus, you can also invest in a Samsung S Pen Pro for your Galaxy Tab S9 FE+.

What’s the difference between the S Pen and S Pen Pro?

While the Samsung S Pen comes bundled with your Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, you can purchase the Samsung S Pen Pro separately.

The biggest difference between both S Pens is the size. The S Pen Pro is larger than the standard S Pen, matching the length of a more traditional pen or pencil. The S Pen Pro also has better battery life than the regular S Pen (up to 16 days on a single charge) and comes with a USB-C charging case. Additionally, the S Pen Pro has a Fold mode that can help protect folding phones' screens from scratches by retracting the stylus's hard tip.