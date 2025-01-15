Quick answer: Yes, the 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ supports 5G data, with US versions initially locked to a specific carrier on purchase.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ beats most of the Android tablet competition in terms of hardware and, especially, software implementation. Its powerful components, excellent display, and unmatched Android skin make it a top choice for users who demand the best. It comes in two configurations, with the main difference being 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. Still, there's one other potential difference worth considering.

Does the Galaxy Tab S10+ support 5G connectivity?

One variant does, and the other doesn't

Only the 256GB variant of the Tab S10+ is among the few 5G-enabled Android tablets. You must buy that specific model to get connectivity. It usually costs $150 more than the Wi-Fi-only model. You can get it from Samsung or the carrier you want to use it with. Where available, it can use the n257 and n260 mmWave bands for ultra-high download speeds.

Samsung, like most North American smartphone and tablet manufacturers, buddies up with carriers to subsidize and encourage phone purchases linked to specific services. As a result, you can't buy an unlocked 5G Tab S10+ from Samsung US. That's not the end of the world, as you'll want to use one of the existing carriers for peak data performance and availability. However, it's worth keeping in mind for a couple of reasons.

Make sure to pick the right carrier

Here's the main kicker. An unlocked 5G Tab S10+ can, like many cellular-enabled models before it, serve as a gigantic telephone, letting you make and receive calls and text messages without being linked to another device. We wouldn't recommend holding it up to your ear, as a solid pair of wireless earbuds will make conversation considerably less awkward.

As an offshoot of the 5G Tab S10+ being locked to individual carriers, you can't necessarily do that out of the box. Policies differ between carriers. But you can, after fulfilling certain obligations (mainly ensuring your related contract is fully paid off), unlock a Galaxy tablet for use with other carriers.

You could, theoretically, snag an unlocked international version of Samsung's industry-leading tablet, but that comes with its own caveats. Global models may not be allowed on your network of choice. For example, AT&T restricts the use of outside devices, and without explicit, listed approval, it won't let you connect certain phones or tablets to its network.

You can trust that your tablet will work fine if you travel abroad and need to use another country's network. Support for nano SIM and eSIM plans makes it easy to switch between US and foreign carriers. You likely won't run into similar network restrictions on individual devices outside the US, where carriers tend not to rely on the same kind of pre-approval lists that AT&T does.

Alternatives to integrated 5G tablet connectivity

Either your smartphone or a dedicated hotspot can help

If you need internet access on your tablet to, for example, use it as a laptop replacement for work, pay attention to your phone contract. Not all allow unlimited hotspot use and could cut off data at a certain point or charge extra to your account. The last thing you want is to be caught unaware as your phone company demands a huge bill for using your phone as a data intermediary.

Outside the US, networks tend to be more forgiving. Still, it varies between markets. If you buy a temporary SIM card from a vendor at an airport or in a foreign city, ask about hotspot allowances. Alternatively, a standalone Wi-Fi hotspot can make life easier, and data-only SIM cards are often more straightforward than trying to combine voice and data connectivity on international trips.

You might not need 5G connectivity built into your tablet. But, opting for the cellular-enabled model takes stress off your 5G smartphone's battery and processing hardware while providing better speeds and lower latency.