Quick answer: Yes, every Galaxy Tab S10+ comes with a Samsung S Pen in the box.

The tablet form factor and Android's increasingly streamlined, powerful software combine to make using a stylus more worthwhile than ever. Spotlighted by the Galaxy Tab S10+, Samsung's incredibly popular tablet lineup makes Android's note-taking support and drawing experience better than anything on this side of Wacom. While dedicated artists can choose from various excellent S Pen alternatives, most won't have to spend extra on an expensive active stylus to take advantage of this industry-leading feature.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ come with a stylus?

Thankfully, they haven't removed the pen from the box yet

The Tab S10+ comes with the same S Pen that so many users rave about, just like the rest of Samsung's Galaxy S series tablets have over the last few years. Its soft nib makes it feel like you're writing on actual paper, with impressive tilt and palm detection making it seem that much more like the real thing. A great number of artists swear by it, and many users (artistic or not) testify that the S Pen feels and operates better than the famous Apple Pencil.

It's effective far beyond just taking notes and marking up digital canvasses, too. It helps you make the most of highly useful features like Circle to Search, Samsung Notes (via one-button voice note creation courtesy of an advanced setting), and the remote camera shutter. It helps edit photos with ease, makes various games easier and more satisfying to play, works perfectly in a massive selection of apps, and significantly streamlines signing documents.

It's refreshing to see such a well-developed accessory still ship with a high-end mobile device. Not everybody's S Pen sees daily use at first. Still, many owners point out that after intentionally getting themselves in the habit of using it, they found it more and more practical. A durable, efficient design that won't break down over time and essentially never needs charging will keep it ready at a moment's notice. With all these pros, you might wonder if there's even a need for fancy drawing styluses from art-forward companies like Wacom. Interestingly, Samsung's stylus technology also has a leg up on the competition there.

The range of premium, Galaxy tablet-compatible styluses

How the various S Pens differ

They all enable arguably better drawing and writing on Galaxy tablets.

Since the Galaxy Tab 7, Samsung's leading tablets have included the latest S Pen variant with Bluetooth connectivity, which enables remote control functions. The S Pen Pro is for owners of multiple Samsung devices, as it's compatible with every model that supports the active stylus, including foldable.

The S Pen Creator sports a longer design and a harder tip, and some artists find its tilt detection and pressure sensitivity work better for drawing (although it only supports the remote functions when it's touching the screen, because it lacks Bluetooth). The S Pen Fold works with foldables like the S Pen Pro does, although it only works with foldables, and you need to buy it separately from the phone.

Competing digital pens that share the same technology

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE offers a remarkably similar stylus experience, at a much lower price.

Samsung designed the S Pen for wide appeal. As such, it's not perfect for everyone. If you find yourself using it a lot, but the size, weight distribution, or general feel are off slightly, you have options. Samsung tablets (and Galaxy phones, at least for now) use the same electromagnetic resonance technology as Wacom, which has long specialized in digital drawing tablets. Few other stylus-supporting slates can claim the same interoperability.

This opens a wealth of excellent S Pen replacements, should you feel the need for one. In fact, some of our favorite styluses for Android tablets as a whole use EMR digitizers, including the Staedtler Noris Jumbo, Wacom One, and Lamy AL-Star. You won't get remote features with these, either, but longtime artists often share how the ergonomics make each one right for somebody.

Samsung's S Pen: still the stylus to beat

On nearly every platform, no less

Here's how well Samsung does digital pens: A decent number of artists have decided, after using a Galaxy tablet, to forgo buying a high-performance drawing tablet entirely. Instead, full-time creators use the Samsung Second Screen app to turn their Galaxy Tab into one. Casual pen enjoyers can also take advantage of fun drawing software like the Penup app.

Most people also opt to stick with the original S Pen because it's just that good. The question, "Which full-featured Android tablet is best for taking notes and drawing?" comes up more frequently than almost any other these days, and the answer's always simple. Get a Galaxy Tab S and use its top-quality stylus.