Quick Answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has an SD card slot and supports cards up to 1TB.

Unlike most Android phones, the best Android tablets don't make you suffer through low storage if you don't want. If your tablet has a MicroSD card slot, you can use that small memory card to your advantage and vastly increase the storage built-in to the device.

Luckily, MicroSD card support isn't limited to high-end expensive tablets, as even affordable options like the newest Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 offer you the ability to use a card to upgrade your storage.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 support SD cards?

The good news is the Galaxy Tab A8 supports MicroSD cards up to the whopping size of 1TB. That means you can supplement the onboard storage (32GB, 64GB, or 128GB) with a card as large or as small as you want.

Advantages of using a MicroSD card with your tablet

Obviously, just having more storage available on your Galaxy Tab A8 is great if you need it to store more photos and videos, download more apps, or carry around flies you may want to have with you. However, there are some other advantages as well. For instance, if you want to transfer or carry files from one device to another, it's often a lot easier to pop out a MicroSD card — with the data you want on it — and slap that in a new device, just like a flash drive would let you.

Another unsung advantage is it can save you money. Sometimes the price increase between the different storage models of a tablet can be a little more than you want to spend. If you pick up a MicroSD card, that may be cheaper than jumping up to the next storage size, allowing you to save money and still have adequate storage on your tablet.