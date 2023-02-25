Quick Answer: Yes. There is a Wi-Fi + Cellular model of the Galaxy Tab A8; however, it's not officially sold by Samsung in the U.S. You could import it, but it still might not work with your carrier.

When talking about the best cheap Android tablets, there's no better pick than the new and improved Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. With an upgraded processor, up to 128GB onboard storage, and the same low price as its predecessor, the Tab A8 offers plenty of value for people looking for a larger screen to watch movies, consume content, or browse the web. However, this may not be the tablet for you if you want to do that without a Wi-Fi connection.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 have LTE?

When it comes to LTE connection on the Tab A8, things get a little tricky. In the U.S., Samsung does not sell a Galaxy Tab A8 with cellular connectivity, meaning the tablet doesn't have a SIM card tray or support eSIM. The version sold here only has Wi-Fi, so you'll need to be connected to a network if you want to do anything online. Outside the country, it's a different story. In Europe and India, Samsung sells a cellular version of the Galaxy Tab A8 that supports LTE.

Could the international versions of the Galaxy Tab A8 work in the U.S.?

While you could buy an international version with LTE support and bring it over to the states, there is the chance that it may still not work with U.S. carriers. Since the tablet isn't officially certified for any of the networks here, it could mean that your carrier wouldn't support it even if you had one.

Of course, you could take the risk if you want. This isn't the first time international versions of phones or tablets have been different, and carriers have been able to accommodate them here in the U.S. You just need to be willing to take that chance.

What other connectivity does Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 have?

The U.S. model supports Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 + 5GHz), so regardless of your home internet connection, it should be able to take advantage of those high speeds. Plus, don't forget the Galaxy Tab A8 has Bluetooth 5.0, meaning you can pair many Bluetooth accessories like headphones, keyboards, etc.