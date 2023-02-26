Quick Answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is available in a Wi-Fi + Cellular model that has LTE connectivity.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a fantastic media consumption device for watching Netflix or YouTube. Like any tablet, it can connect to Wi-Fi just fine, but that won't help you if you want to binge-watch your favorite shows when you're out of the house or traveling anywhere without an internet connection. Not all tablets, especially budget Android tablets, have LTE as an option. So here's what you need to know about the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and LTE connectivity.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite have LTE?

While you can get a Wi-Fi-only model, a Wi-Fi + Cellular model is also available in the U.S. and internationally. So no matter where you reside, as long as Samsung sells the tablet, you should be able to pop in a SIM card and use data when you're not near any internet. However, unlike most modern-day phones, you won't find 5G compatibility on the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, so don't expect to get the blistering speed of the mmWave on this tablet.

What carriers support the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite?

Samsung is usually very good at ensuring all the major carriers get a hold of its devices. If you're in the U.S., you shouldn't have to worry about what network you're on. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is officially certified for Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and U.S. Cellular.

If you happen to be signed up with one of the smaller carriers, you might have trouble setting up an A7 Lite on your network. But since most small companies tend to run off The Big Three's networks, that's usually not a problem. Nevertheless, when in doubt, always ask your carriers first to ensure you don't get an unwanted headache after purchasing a Tab A7 Lite. If you do purchase one, make sure to grab one of the best Galaxy Tab A7 Lite cases to keep it safe.