Quick Answer: No, the OnePlus Open does not have an microSD card slot, and there's no way to expand the internal storage of the device.

The OnePlus Open is the newest foldable phone to hit the U.S. market, and its impressive cameras, fantastic multitasking features, and reliable battery life have made it one of the best foldable phones you can buy. It may not be surprising that OnePlus delivered a hit folding flagship on its first try since it got to learn about the expertise of its sister company Oppo, when it came to the design, which has a few foldables under its belt in other markets. While the Open Plus Open is an excellent alternative to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Pixel Fold, it doesn't buck the trend regarding microSD card support.

Does the OnePlus Open support microSD cards?

What storage options does the OnePlus Open have?

Unfortunately, the OnePlus Open doesn't have a microSD card slot or any other way to expand the internal storage offered when you buy the device. Also, the OnePlus Open only comes in one storage size — 512GB — which means you can't even opt for more storage at the time of purchase either.

The good news is 512GB is a fair amount, and considering the Galaxy Z Fold 5 only starts at 256GB, it's a leg up on the competition.

Do any foldable phones have expandable storage?

No, not here in the U.S., anyway. The Samsung foldable lineup and the Pixel Fold, both don't offer any expandable storage either, and if you think switching to a clamshell model will help, you'd be wrong. Motorola's newest Razr series and the Z Flip series from Samsung have no SD card slot either. There's no way to get a folding device in the U.S. right now that allows you to upgrade your storage capacity.