Quick Answer: No, the OnePlus Open does not have wireless charging. Instead, the phone includes fast 67W wired charging support.

OnePlus has finally introduced its first foldable smartphone. The OnePlus Open is bringing stiff competition to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Google Pixel Fold with its combination of top-tier specifications, a comfortable and slim form factor, and some of the best cameras yet on a foldable phone. The phone even has ultra-fast 67W wired charging to top off its 4805mAh battery. That said, you cannot beat the convenience of wireless charging. Here's what you need to know about wireless charging support on the OnePlus Open.

Does the OnePlus Open have wireless charging?

OnePlus has opted not to include wireless charging on the OnePlus Open. The company claims it did not include wireless charging on its foldable flagship because the OnePlus Open supports high-speed wired charging. Additionally, the oversized camera bump at the back of the phone is likely to interfere with the placement of the phone on a wireless charger.

How fast can the OnePlus Open charge?

The OnePlus Open supports 67W wired charging speeds. This allows the phone to charge up from 0 to 100 in about 42 minutes. It's worth keeping in mind that you will need to use the official OnePlus charger to hit those speeds. Thankfully, OnePlus continues to provide the charger in the box when you purchase the phone.

Which foldable phones support wireless charging?

Besides the OnePlus Open, almost every foldable phone on the market supports wireless charging. Samsung's flagship foldables, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the Google Pixel Fold, in addition to Motorola's Razr lineup, can all charge using the Qi wireless charging standard.