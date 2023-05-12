Yes, the Google Pixel Tablet comes with a stand which functions as a wireless charger and speaker

The Google Pixel Tablet has many exciting features within the device, but the stand included with the tablet has some nifty tricks up its sleeve. The Pixel Tablet aims to take on the best Android tablets while simultaneously functioning as a smart home hub, which is where the stand comes into play. If you're thinking of buying the Google Pixel Tablet, it's important to remember how much smart home functionality is built into the tablet and the device. However, it's also the perfect way to get started with Google's smart home platform.

Does the Google Pixel Tablet come with a stand?

The Google Pixel Tablet's stand is included with the tablet, but it's not necessary to use the tablet. When you use the stand, the magnetic surface means you'll attach the Pixel Tablet just by resting it against the front. From then on, the tablet and stand function much like a Nest Hub.

What features does the Google Pixel Tablet's stand have?

The Google Pixel Tablet's stand functions as a wireless charger and speaker. When you connect the Pixel Tablet to the stand, the Pixel Tablet's Hub mode will engage.

As mentioned earlier, the stand helps the Pixel Tablet function as a smart home hub. The stand can be assigned to a room in Google Home, just like your Google Assistant-compatible speakers, displays, lights, etc.

The stand will also wirelessly charge your Pixel Tablet, but it will only charge up to 80% unless bypassed. This feature, named Dock Defender, should extend the battery's lifetime.

The Google Pixel Tablet's stand is a helpful accessory that's included with the tablet. Extra stands can be bought for $130, but purchasing additional ones is unnecessary to use the tablet.