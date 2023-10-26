Quick answer: Yes, connectivity is improved on the Google Pixel 8 compared to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7.

If you've been burned by your previous Pixel — or heard a horror story or two about them — having significantly worse connectivity than basically every other smartphone out there, I can understand the lack of trust you might have towards the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro and their ability to find and keep a cell signal. I suffered it for well over a year myself, going so far as to switch to the Galaxy S23 and deny myself the bliss of Pixel features like Hold for Me, Pixel Recorder, and Magic Eraser.

Well, we can breathe easy this year, folks. Google seems to have gotten its act together with cellular connectivity with the Pixel 8 series.

Modem monopolies and misery

If you or a loved one used a Google Pixel 6, 6a, 7, or Google Pixel 7a in the last few years, chances are you noticed more dropped calls and spotty, inconsistent data speeds at times due to poor or completely lost 4G/5G signal. It was especially noticeable when dealing with the spotty reception of a rural area or through certain materials like multiple floors of concrete or a metal roof.

The issue at fault here lay with the modems inside Google's custom chipset, the Google Tensor G1 and G2. Because the G1 and G2 were customized from an Exynos chipset base, they used Samsung modems rather than Qualcomm or Mediatek. Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors may power a significant portion of the Android market, but Qualcomm modems are so far ahead of the competition that even Apple cannot break away from using them inside iPhones.

Qualcomm has a number of U.S. patents that are essential to broadband modems, and for a very long time, these made it all but impossible to release a great 5G phone in the United States without either a Qualcomm-manufactured or Qualcomm-licensed modem. Mediatek has made some inroads in the U.S. market, especially in the last four years, but Samsung went through the exact same issue that Pixels did with Exynos-powered phones; the modems simply could not keep up with Qualcomm on the patchwork known as American carrier networks.

Source: Qualcomm

This is part of why, for years, Samsung would put Qualcomm SoCs (system on a chip) in the North American version of the Galaxy S and Note series and Exynos in other markets. And there have been rumors — well, wishes trying to rumor their way into reality — for the last two years of Google switching from Exynos modems in Tensor over to Qualcomm to improve these issues.

What changed this year?

The Tensor G3 inside the Pixel 8 still uses a Samsung modem, but Google seems to have optimized and improved performance this year to get it to a point where not a single Pixel 8 user among the Android Police staff has noticed an issue in the first three weeks after launch. It's admittedly still early — the next two months will show whether that was simply launch day luck or a lasting improvement — but things are looking more than promising so far.

Finally, we're seeing the consistent signal that we expect out of one of the best Android phones you can buy today.