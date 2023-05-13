Quick Answer: No, the Pixel 7a doesn't support microSD cards, meaning you won't be able to expand the built-in 128GB of storage.

While the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are still some of the best Android phones you can buy right now, the announcement of the Pixel 7a at Google I/O is looking to make big waves in the midrange Android market. With improvements to the camera system, display, and the ability to wirelessly charge, the phone looks like a solid upgrade to the Pixel 6a that came before it; however, Google has predictably kept the status quo when it comes to storage on the device.

Does the Google Pixel 7a support microSD cards?

The Google Pixel 7a does not support microSD cards of any kind, meaning you will not be able to expand the phone's storage. On top of that, the Pixel 7a only comes in one storage size — 128GB — which isn't dreadful low but isn't particularly high either. People who love taking many pictures and videos — especially with the new and improved camera on the Pixel 7a — will know how quickly that built-in storage can disappear.

Of course, cloud services like Google Photos or the ability to offload apps you don't use very often in the Android 13 software can mitigate the annoyance of having limited storage, and for people who like to travel light or have no probably managing their digital inventory a little more frugally, likely won't feel too stretched thin by 128GB.

If you can't live without more storage, you might want to look around at some of the other best budget Android phones for your next daily driver.