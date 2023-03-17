Quick Answer: No, the newest Samsung Galaxy A8 (2022) does not support the S Pen — there are other budget models that do support the stylus, though.

If you're shopping for the best Android tablets, you'll notice that many of the high-end Samsung tablets come with S Pen support; however, it's a different story when it comes to budget Android tablets.

The newest Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a great, affordable tablet with enough power to handle basic daily tasks. It's also a nice content-viewing device thanks to its full HD display and very portable form factor. It just may not be the best choice if you absolutely want the S Pen.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 support the S Pen?

Unfortunately, you won't find any S Pen support on the Galaxy Tab A8. If you're confused about why that is, we don't blame you since Samsung's naming conventions of its tablet lineup can be a little obtuse at times. An older tablet known as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 did have S Pen support; however, it would be hard to find a new one, and it's likely not worth your money even if you did.

The names are so similar that confusion is understandable. Just remember that no S pen support exists on the current Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.

Is there another tablet like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 that does support the S Pen?

Interestingly enough, Samsung recently released a refreshed Galaxy Tab S6, which is pretty much the equivalent of the Galaxy Tab A8 with S Pen support. It's basically the same size, just a bit smaller at 10.4 inches instead of 10.5. It also has a slightly faster chip that supports software a little better since it is a Snapdragon 720G, and its base model has more storage than the base model of the Tab A8.

Overall, it performs a bit better than Tab A8 in all metrics and includes an S Pen with no additional cost, so you can enjoy all the versatility that the stylus gives you to interact in apps or draw and take notes like a champ. Although it's cheaper than Samsung's top-end tablets, its $350 MSRP is about $120 more than the base model Galaxy Tab A8 price tag.

