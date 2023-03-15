Quick answer: Yes, T-Mobile’s plans come with unlimited hotspot data at 3G speeds. Some of T-Mobile’s plans come with a monthly allotment of high-speed data, so you can use your tablet or computer as usual in a pinch, but you can’t rely on it for all of your home Wi-Fi needs. T-Mobile’s hotspot plans also support unlimited data at 3G speeds with a set amount of high-speed data.

T-Mobile is one of the Big Three carriers and has managed to build the largest 5G network and the fastest overall data network. To help make use of its vast 5G data capacity, T-Mobile's postpaid plans all come with unlimited data for use on your phone and some hotspot data to share with your other devices. The more expensive the plan, the more high-speed hotspot data it comes with.

Does T-Mobile have unlimited hotspot?

T-Mobile has three postpaid plans, each with unlimited hotspot data at 3G speeds. T-Mobile's cheapest plans, Base Essentials and Essentials, both have unlimited data at 3G speeds with no high-speed data. Magenta adds 5GB of high-speed data and Magenta Max takes it up to 40GB. This much data is great for browsing the web or working from a laptop or tablet, but you can use it up rather quickly if you start downloading large files like video games or streaming HD movies.

If you're interested in a standalone hotspot device, data plans are available with 2GB, 5GB, 10GB, 50GB, and 100GB of high-speed data. Like the phone plans, you will be cut down to 3G speeds if you exceed your high-speed data for the month.

T-Mobile's prepaid plans also come with hotspot data. Users with the 10GB plan can use all of their data as they please, so if they want to use it all in a hotspot or split it between phone and hotspot use, they can. The prepaid Unlimited plan has unlimited hotspot data at 3G speeds, while Unlimited Plus adds in 10GB of high-speed hotspot data.

Just about any modern smartphone supports mobile hotspot, but if you're ready for a new phone, one of the best T-Mobile phones will support the 5G bands necessary to get the best network speeds. Setting up a hotspot on Android is quick, and once you've configured it the first time, you can turn it on or off by tapping the shortcut.

What about Sprint customers?

If you're a heavy hotspot user and still holding on to your Sprint plan, you might be making the right choice. T-Mobile has been hard at work moving Sprint customers over to its new plans and network, but despite T-Mobile's focus on data, it still doesn't have a match for Sprint's plans in terms of high-speed hotspot data.

As a refresher, Sprint's Unlimited Premium plan came with 100GB of high-speed hotspot data, and Unlimited Plus came with 50GB of hotspot data. Both of these plans had more high-speed hotspot data, but T-Mobile Magenta Max at 40GB and Unlimited Plus with 50GB is a match for AT&T and Verizon’s top plans. If you're still on one of these plans and can put that much hotspot data to use, it's worth hanging on to your plan. If you're not using that much, however, you may be able to save some money with one of T-Mobile's newer plans. And if you use all of your high-speed data on a Sprint plan, you will be cut down to 3G speeds for the remainder of the billing period.

Is 5G Home Internet unlimited?

T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet doesn't work quite the same way as mobile hotspots, even though it comes from the same tower. For starters, T-Mobile gives its postpaid phone plans a higher priority, meaning that overall speeds can be higher on the phone. This allows T-Mobile to keep its home internet plans totally unlimited without cutting into the everyday performance people expect from a premium postpaid plan. So if you're on T-Mobile 5G Home Internet, you can stream and download away without worrying about going over.