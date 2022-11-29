Quick answer: Yes. Not only is the SteelSeries Stratus+ optimized for Android devices, it is one of the best mobile gaming controllers available.

If you’re on the fence about streaming your favorite console games via your Android phone, the SteelSeries Stratus+ is an affordable way to test the boundaries of what your Android phone can really do. While some players are comfortable using native touch-based controls, others vastly prefer the enhanced precision and superior comfort of using a quality mobile gaming controller. Using a controller for reliably swift and pixel-perfect actions is an attractive concept for mobile gamers who value the lightning-fast inputs needed to win while playing fighters, shooters, and other action-packed experiences.

Which platforms are compatible with the SteelSeries Stratus+?

Stratus+ controllers are optimized for mobile devices running Android 4+ via a Bluetooth LE connection. Although you can use a wireless connection to play games on a Chromebook, Windows gamers will have to use the wired USB-C to A cable for PC gaming.

Pairing the controller is a snap; press the Wireless Pairing Button on the top of the controller for three seconds, wait until its LED lights flash, and connect it to your Android by selecting “SteelSeries Stratus+” from the device’s Bluetooth menu. Open a supported game streaming app or mobile game, and you’ll be all set and ready to play. The Stratus+ is best-suited for mobile gaming on platforms that support Android controllers, such as GeForce Now, Steam, and Amazon Luna.

Why would I need a controller for Android gaming?

If casual games such as Candy Crush and Angry Birds are your go-to Android games, there’s no reason to buy a controller. Touchscreen gaming is indeed a solid option for most titles. However, if you are a fan of fast-paced multiplayer titles like Fortnite, Killer Instinct, or Dead by Daylight, you may prefer the tactile feel, precise movements, and instant button inputs of a solid controller over a virtual controller. If that’s the case, the Stratus+ is one of the best options.

Whether you’re looking for a solid, go-to controller or something to give you a competitive edge, the Stratus+ fits the bill. It’s comfortable to hold, and its clickable left and right joysticks and tight magnetic triggers give this model additional control options. This wireless controller gets over 90 hours of playtime per charge and around 12 hours of game time after a brief 15-minute charge helps this model stand apart from competing controllers. Its detachable phone mount effortlessly fits extra-large Android smartphones like the notoriously wide RedMagic Pro 7, so no worries if your favorite device is on the bigger side.

Are there any negatives about the SteelSeries Stratus+?

The biggest negative aspect of the Stratus+ is that it isn’t officially compatible with every game streaming service available. For example, Microsoft has a listing of controllers that support Android cloud gaming on Xbox Game Pass, such as the Razer Kishi and Nacon MG-X Pro, but the Stratus+ was not verified to work flawlessly with the platform.

Its integrated fast-charging battery is great, but it cannot be swapped out of the Stratus+ for a replacement, so if the device ever runs into a battery issue, you’ll be forced to play via a USB connection. Also, the controller’s center-thumbstick design isn’t for everyone, especially if you prefer an Xbox-like control scheme, and the Stratus+ is only available in black.

How does the Stratus+ compare to other SteelSeries controllers?

Although the Stratus+ is practically indistinguishable from the SteelSeries Duo, the Duo only sports a battery life of little more than 20 hours per charge. It includes a noticeably larger phone mount, yet the Stratus+ and Duo share the same $60 price tag. In a nutshell, the SteelSeries Stratus+ does everything the Duo does but better.

The SteelSeries Nimbus+ also looks similar to the Stratus+; however, this model was made exclusively for iOS devices and is incompatible with Android.

What are some of the best alternative Android controllers to the SteelSeries Stratus+?

If you aren’t interested in the SteelSeries Stratus+ for whatever reason, there are plenty of high-end alternate controllers available for Android gaming enthusiasts to choose from, including:

Razer Kishi V2: Featherweight easily fits most smartphones HyperX Clutch Wireless: Affordable, multiple connectivity options. GameSir X3 Type-C: Stylish RGB lighting and headset support. Xbox Core Wireless Controller: Works with a wide range of platforms, comfortable. Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller: Highly customizable, premium battery life.

Not only is the SteelSeries Stratus+ optimized for gaming on Android devices, its extraordinary battery life, compatibility with Chromebooks and Windows PCs, and low price make it a top pick for Android gaming.