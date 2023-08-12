Quick answer: No, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 doesn't come with an S Pen, but it does support the first and second generation foldable S Pens, as well as the S Pen Pro, which are all sold separately.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is Samsung's latest and greatest big-screen foldable phone, and like last year's model one of the standout features is support for the S Pen stylus. The Fold 3 was the first of Samsung's foldables to support the S Pen, but it didn't include the stylus in the box, and neither did the Fold 4. Instead you had to buy it separately, and unfortunately not much has changed in that regard.

Does the Z Fold 5 include an S Pen?

No. The Fold 5 doesn't come with an S Pen in the box as the S23 Ultra does - it's only sold separately.

That's because, as with the Fold 3 and Fold 4, there's no room to store the S Pen inside the phone. You need one of the best Fold 5 cases to slot it into, whether you buy an official Samsung case with the stylus included, or pick up the accessory on its own. That's not to say everything is the same, though. The S Pen for the Fold 5 is new, with some definite improvements over the last one.

Source: Samsung

The Fold 3 and Fold 4 have bulky S Pen cases that weren't for everyone. The Fold 3 stuck the stylus to the side of the phone, making it unwieldy and hard to use with one hand. The Fold 4 was better, fitting a pouch to the rear of the case that could be removed and replaced with a folding kickstand instead. This was easier to hold, but the S Pen pouch was so thick that wireless charging wouldn't work while it was fitted.

The Z Fold 5 has a new S Pen that's considerably thinner than the last and flat on one side. As you can see in the photo above, the recess in the official Samsung S Pen case is smaller, and when the stylus sits inside, it's completely flush with the rest of the case. A handy click mechanism pops it out when you need it.

The other major difference is how colorful it is, bringing back memories of the Note 9. The official cases add splashes of contrasting color. You can choose between a Sand case with a salmon pink S Pen, Icy Blue with a yellow S Pen, or Graphite with a black S Pen, all of which cost $100.

If you buy the S Pen on its own, it'll set you back $55, and you're stuck with black. Thankfully, third-party cases can house the S Pen too, so you may prefer to pick up the stylus on its own and then buy a compatible case to hold it.

The Fold 5 is also compatible with the first-generation S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro, but neither of these will fit into Fold 5 cases.

So, no, the Fold 5 doesn't come with an S Pen, and the stylus can't fit directly into the body of the phone. But you have plenty of options if you do want to pick the stylus up, with a choice of three official Samsung cases or the option to pick up the S Pen on its own and then store inside one of the many compatible third-party cases. There are also loads of other great Fold 5 accessories to consider grabbing, from screen protectors to some of Samsung's best earbuds.

