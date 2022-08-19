Quick answer: No. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 does not come with an S Pen — although a Standing Cover with S Pen is being included with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorders at Samsung and several other retailers.

With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 officially unpacked, some burning questions arose concerning rumors that emerged in the months prior. One is whether the tech giant's next-gen book-style foldable would not come with an S Pen in the box. Unfortunately, it won’t, but it’s not a deal-breaker, though.

The Fold 4 still boasts external S pen support like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but like the Fold 3, you'll need to buy it separately — unless you grab your new foldable before the preorder window closes. Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy, and most American carriers are including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with S Pen with preorder to keep your new phone safe and unlock the full potential of your foldy flagship.

S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro: What's the difference?

Despite the lack of a built-in S Pen, there’s no shortage of supported styluses for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Like the Z Fold 3, the device is compatible with the Fold Edition S Pen and the S Pen Pro. But how are they different?

The S Pen Fold Edition is the smaller (slimmer and shorter) of the two, measuring 5.2 x 0.3 inches and weighing 8g. It’s only compatible with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Fold 4. However, it’s limited features-wise, with the absence of Bluetooth connectivity and, as a result, gesture controls.

Meanwhile, the larger S Pen Pro pen measures 6.8 x 0.4 inches and weighs 14g. It’s thicker and taller and boasts a more robust feature set. For starters, it works with multiple devices, allowing you to switch from one to another by simply pressing a button. It can also pair over Bluetooth for gesture commands and other remote functionalities. Of course, this means it has to be charged — a USB-C port on the top lets you fill it up. The pen can also be tracked with the SmartThings app if you lose it, and it can copy and paste data between devices.

The two S Pens are similar in many ways. For example, they both support up to 4,096 pressure levels and have rounded and retractable tips to reduce the risk of scratching the PET film covering the Fold 4's display. They are also both tailored to the inner display of the Fold series and neither work with the outer screen nor the Z Flip 3 and Z Flip 4.

What colors do the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro come in?

Source: Samsung

When you buy the Galaxy S Pen Fold Edition or the S Pen Pro by themselves, they only come in black. However, that doesn't mean it's the only color your can get; the Standing Cover with S Pen for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with an S Pen Fold Edition that's matched to the case — and most likely your color of Z Fold 4, as the cases don't really mix and match well. Those three colors are:

Black / Phantom Black

"Moss Gray" / Graygreen

"Sand" / Beige

If you lose the S Pen that Standing Cover came with, you can contact Samsung to attempt to order an S Pen in that color, but likely you'll have to either buy the black standalone S Pen Fold Edition or buy another Standing Cover with S Pen. So take advantage of the SmartThings integration and make sure you leave no S Pen behind.

Devices that ship with an S Pen

The S Pen has evolved over the years and is now compatible with more Galaxy devices than ever. But not all supported phones ship with it. Here are the ones that do (or once did):

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note series (1–20)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 series

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 and Active Pro

Which Pen Will You Buy?

If you intend to get a Galaxy Z Fold 4 for work, you probably already know that the S Pen is the ultimate productivity companion. Fortunately, we’re spoiled for choice with the Fold Edition and Pro S Pens. Both offer all the basic functionality you’ll need, but the Pro version takes things a bit further.

And, of course, if you preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, you'll get a color-matched S Pen plus a sturdy case to keep your Fold 4 safe.

