Quick Answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will see the return of the beloved rotating bezel.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will feature the return of the long-lost rotating bezel. Last year's Galaxy Watch iteration launched with the standard watch and the introduction of the Pro line. Curiously, Samsung ditched the Classic lineup with the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4. With the omission of the Classic, neither the Galaxy Watch 5 nor the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro had a rotating bezel. Luckily Samsung is correcting course with the arrival of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, likely placing it among the best Android smartwatches available today.

What is so special about a rotating bezel?

Samsung's watches don't have a digital crown but instead rely on software gestures and touch to navigate the interface. To mimic the rotation of a crown, the Galaxy Watch series uses software to detect your finger moving along the edge of the display to quickly scroll through various menus. It isn't the most reliable way to navigate these menus, and if your hands or the display are wet, it likely won't register correctly.

To circumvent this issue, the Galaxy Watch Classic incorporates a rotating bezel. This isn't a software trick, as the rotating bezel operates exactly how a crown would scroll through menus. By physically twisting the bezel of the Galaxy Watch Classic, you can reliably and accurately control the speed of scrolling through menus like the app drawer. It is a most welcome addition to this year's Galaxy Watch.

Is a rotating bezel completely necessary?

The short answer here is no, a rotating bezel is not completely necessary to navigate the Galaxy Watch 6's interface. As mentioned above, the inclusion of the software bezel can and does mimic the rotating bezel, albeit less accurately.

In addition to scrolling with the various bezels, the interface can just as easily be used by swiping with your finger. In fact, this is the preferred way for many people, especially if you aren't scrolling through a long list of items. The true power of these bezels comes when the lists get long or when you are searching for an app way down at the bottom of your apps list.