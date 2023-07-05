Quick answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers sleep tracking and is capable of advanced sleep cycle analysis.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a great fitness-first wearable with outstanding battery life and solid sleep-tracking capabilities. It’s far from perfect, but if you want a rugged Android smartwatch with sleep tracking, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is well worth considering. So, how does it do with sleep tracking? And can it really help you sleep more soundly?

Does Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro track sleep?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro tracks your sleep activity in comprehensive detail. The data it collects covers how much time you spend in various sleep stages (deep sleep, light sleep, awake, REM) and even how much time you spend snoring. The data is used to provide detailed sleep insights, including overall scores for both sleep quality and sleep efficiency. Unlike older Samsung Galaxy watches such as the Watch 3, there’s no need to manually activate the sleep tracking function. Instead, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro automatically detects when you fall asleep. In other words, if you want to know what goes on when the lights go out, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a good option.

How does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro track sleep?

Like most sleep trackers, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro uses a multi-sensor approach to collect as much data as possible. A combination of optical heart rate monitor, gyroscope, and accelerometer detect restless movements, drops in heart rate, blood oxygen, and other tell-tale signs that point to how well the device's wearer is sleeping. The data is beamed to the Samsung Health app where it is analyzed and turned into easily-understandable graphs and graphics, allowing the wearer to quickly understand why it was that they slept like a log... or barely got a moment’s shuteye.

Samsung uses five metrics to discern the quality of your sleep: total sleep time, sleep cycles, movements and awakenings, physical recovery and mental recovery.

Can the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro help me sleep better?

The Samsung Health app features a sleep coaching function that aims to help you sleep better. It starts by analyzing your sleep patterns for a week before inviting you to complete a short survey. Using the combined data, the app assigns you one of eight sleep types and builds a personalized sleep coaching plan. There are no guarantees, naturally, but the Watch 5 Pro should prove a valuable tool for those who want to boost the quality of their sleep.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro detect snoring?

Worried about your snoring? The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and your phone’s microphone can detect and record your snoring. The idea is to help the wearer determine if they are snoring too much and just how loudly. Head to settings on your phone, choose the Samsung Health app, and switch ‘Snore detection’ on. When you wake up in the morning, the app will show your waveform diagrams of your snoring sessions and even let you listen to snoring recordings.

It’s worth noting here that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is not a medical device and should not be used for self-diagnosis. Polysomnography – the study of sleep – requires high-end devices that monitor your brain function, lungs, and heart as you sleep. If you are concerned about your sleep, seeking professional medical help and the proper diagnostic tests is best.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Which is best at sleep tracking?

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the older Watch 4 Classic feature similar sleep-tracking functions and provide nearly-identical data. However, the newer Watch 5 Pro outshines its predecessor with smarter sleep-tracking algorithms and extra sensors that should deliver more accurate results. Fingers crossed.

What sleep trackers are better than the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro?

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is an outdoor-friendly smartwatch with a chunky design that weighs in at a hefty 46.5g. If you're on the hunt for the best fitness tracker for sleep, we recommend:

Ultimately, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers above-average sleep tracking. Whether you want personalized sleep tips or are wondering if you're snoring that little bit too much, it's well worth considering.