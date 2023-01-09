Quick answer: Yes. You can use standard 20mm watch straps with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, just like almost all of its predecessors.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro represents Samsung's most refined smartwatch to date. Its features, performance, battery life, and appearance are up there with the industry's best smartwatches, and it sports a laundry list of notable upgrades over the previous models. You do get to choose from a decent selection of watch straps when you buy directly from Samsung, but they don't have everything.

If you're looking for a replacement watchband, you want something attractive and sturdy that doesn't cause any performance or fit issues with your high-end wearable. Thankfully, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (and the base model Watch 5, for that matter) supports all standard 20mm watch straps, which is especially fortunate given the wide variety of excellent watch straps to choose from.

Picking the right straps for your Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

The world is rife with competing, incompatible standards, and the consumer electronics industry is one of the most obvious offenders. Luckily, watch straps are actually somewhat standardized, whether you're talking about novel smartwatches or classic, traditional quartz-driven timepieces. The parts where the strap attaches to the case — the lugs — are where compatibility is determined. A watch strap's lug width is the most important measurement when considering whether the straps will fit on your new smartwatch or not.

All about the width

While it's not set in stone, the consensus is that the lug width should be roughly half the diameter of the watch face. Of course, there are a few popular smartwatch sizes and some manufacturers have mostly opted to stick to a single lug width, a surprisingly pro-consumer decision in today's cutthroat world of quick internet sales.

Most watch straps are between 16 and 24mm. When it comes to Samsung Galaxy watches, the lug width measurement needs to be 20mm.

Which Samsung watches use 20mm straps?

Nearly every Samsung Galaxy Watch uses 20mm straps except the original and the third generation. If you like a particular watchband you used on a previous Galaxy Watch, there's a very good chance you can simply swap it in place of the new one.

In addition to a common lug width, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro promises perfect support for metal straps, which its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 4, had some unfortunate issues with.

The engineers behind the Watch 5 series also made certain to refine the hinges and eliminate any annoying squeaking when using leather straps, something the third-generation base model tends to suffer from.

Other important watch strap decisions

Straps need to fit the watch and also your wrist. You'll usually see the strap width represented by a pair of numbers, such as 125/75mm. The first number is the tail side, or the side with the holes in it, and the second is the side with the buckle. For performance, comfort, and even wrist health, it's important to have long enough straps to avoid restricting blood flow or harming the watch's ability to pick up your vital signals.

Then there's style. We don't have an answer for what style you should get — that's up to your own sense of taste and fashion. But it's worth noting that the material, be it leather, silicone, fake leather, or metal, makes a huge difference in how a watch looks and feels. Also, pay attention to whether watch straps are straight or tapered, as large watches often look a little more balanced with a straight strap, and smaller watches usually look and feel better with a taper.